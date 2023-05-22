Blur brought out Phil Daniels for “Parklife,” played more rarities @ 2nd warm-up show (setlist, video)
Blur are playing a few intimate warm-up shows ahead of their upcoming EU/EU tour of much bigger venues, and like at their Colchester show on Friday, they had a few surprises in store for the crowd on Sunday night at Eastbourne's Winter Garden. Chief among them: Phil Daniels joined the band for his lead role in their hit "Parklife," which hopefully gave him a sense of enormous well-being.
The band also played Modern Life is Rubbish's "Coping" for the first time since 2003, "Sunday Sunday" (also from Modern Life) for the first time since 2012, and Chemical World b-side "Young & Lovely" for the first time since 2014. Their set also included "St Charles Square" and "The Narcissist" from their upcoming album The Ballad of Darren, plus loads of classics, including "Girls & Boys," "Tender," "Song 2," Beetlebum," "Popscene," "Coffee & TV," "This is a Low," "For Tomorrow," and more.
Check out video and setlist of Blur's Winter Garden show -- h/t Stereogum -- below.
SETLIST: Blur @ Winter Garden, Eastbourne 5/21/2023
St. Charles Square
There's No Other Way
Popscene
Coping
Chemical World
Young & Lovely
Beetlebum
Trimm Trabb
Villa Rosie
Coffee & TV
Out of Time
End of a Century
Parklife (with Phil Daniels)
To the End
Sunday Sunday
Advert
Song 2
This Is a Low
Encore:
Girls & Boys
The Narcissist
Tender
For Tomorrow
The Universal