Blur brought out Phil Daniels for “Parklife,” played more rarities @ 2nd warm-up show (setlist, video)

Blur are playing a few intimate warm-up shows ahead of their upcoming EU/EU tour of much bigger venues, and like at their Colchester show on Friday, they had a few surprises in store for the crowd on Sunday night at Eastbourne's Winter Garden. Chief among them: Phil Daniels joined the band for his lead role in their hit "Parklife," which hopefully gave him a sense of enormous well-being.

The band also played Modern Life is Rubbish's "Coping" for the first time since 2003, "Sunday Sunday" (also from Modern Life) for the first time since 2012, and Chemical World b-side "Young & Lovely" for the first time since 2014. Their set also included "St Charles Square" and "The Narcissist" from their upcoming album The Ballad of Darren, plus loads of classics, including "Girls & Boys," "Tender," "Song 2," Beetlebum," "Popscene," "Coffee & TV," "This is a Low," "For Tomorrow," and more.

Check out video and setlist of Blur's Winter Garden show -- h/t Stereogum -- below.

SETLIST: Blur @ Winter Garden, Eastbourne 5/21/2023

St. Charles Square

There's No Other Way

Popscene

Coping

Chemical World

Young & Lovely

Beetlebum

Trimm Trabb

Villa Rosie

Coffee & TV

Out of Time

End of a Century

Parklife (with Phil Daniels)

To the End

Sunday Sunday

Song 2

This Is a Low

Encore:

Girls & Boys

The Narcissist

Tender

For Tomorrow

The Universal