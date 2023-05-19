Watch Blur debut new songs at their first proper show in 8 years (setlist, video)

Blur warmed up for their 2023 UK/EU tour with a very intimate performance at Colchester Arts Centre. The show, their first full set in eight years (they played three songs acoustic in 2019), featured the debuts of a few songs from their just-announced ninth album, The Ballad of Darren, including first single "The Narcissist," and "St. Charles Square," which opened the night. They also played great Modern Life is Rubbish deep cut "Villa Rosie" for the first time ever, and dusted off few others like "Chemical World," "Oily Water," and "Popscene."

There were of course lots of favorites in the set, including "There's No Other Way," "Coffee & TV," "Song 2," "Girls & Boys," "Beetlebum," "Parklife," "To the End," "This is a Low," "Tender," "For Tomorrow," and "The Universal."

Pics and video from the show are just starting to hit social media, and you can check them out, along with the setlist, below.

The Ballad of Darren is out July 21 via Parlophone.

SETLIST: Blur @ Colchester Arts Centre 5/19/2023

St. Charles Square (Live debut)

There's No Other Way

Popscene (First time live since 2013)

Trouble in the Message Centre

Chemical World (First time live since 2009)

Badhead

Beetlebum

Trimm Trabb

Villa Rosie (Live debut)

Coffee & TV

Out of Time

End of a Century

Parklife

To the End

Oily Water (First time live since 2012)

Advert

Song 2

This Is a Low

Encore:

Girls & Boys

The Narcissist (Live debut)

Tender

For Tomorrow

The Universal