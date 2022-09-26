Blur drummer Dave Rowntree announce debut solo album, shares “Devil’s Island”

Blur drummer Dave Rowntree has announced his debut solo album, Radio Songs, which will be out January 23 via Cooking Vinyl. The album was produced by Leo Abrahams (Brian Eno, Wild Beasts, Ghostpoet) and includes recent single "London Bridge."

The new song off the album is "Devil's Island" which has strong trip-hop vibes. "I grew up in the UK in the 1970s and while there were definitely good points about the decade, I also remember how toxic it could be," says Dave. "The country was deeply divided, and racism and misogyny were the norm. The economy was a basket case, and at one point we had to be bailed out by the IMF [International Monetary Fund]. However, listening to some people, you'd think it was a golden age to which we should yearn to return. This song is a note to self, to remind me how far we've come in 40 years."

Watch the video, and check out Radio Songs' artwork and tracklist, below.

dave rowntree - radio songs loading...

Radio Songs:

1. Devil’s Island

2. Downtown

3. London Bridge

4. 1000 Miles

5. HK

6. Tape Measure

7. Machines Like Me

8. Black Sheep

9. Volcano

10. Who’s Asking