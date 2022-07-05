Blur drummer Dave Rowntree shares debut solo single, “London Bridge”

Blur drummer Dave Rowntree has built a career as a film and television composer over the last few years, having scored Netflix's The One, BBC's The Capture, and more. He writes and records "pop" songs as well, and has just announced he's signed as a solo artist to Cooking Vinyl Records. His debut solo single is "London Bridge."

"London Bridge" is on the electronic side, sleek and dark, with a driving beat and a gnawing, very catchy chorus. “When i lived in London things just started happening when I was near London Bridge, going over London Bridge on the bus, or on the tube going underneath London Bridge," Dave says of the song's inspiration. "I would just notice events occurring, or have life changing thoughts, make decisions and it was slightly unsettling. I had to confront my London Bridge demons.”

The animated video for "London Bridge" is pretty cool as well, made by French design trio Cauboyz. Watch that below and stay tuned for more from Dave.

Meanwhile, Blur guitarist Graham Coxon formed new duo THE WAEVE with Rose Elinor Dougall and released their debut single in the spring.

Blur frontman Damon Albarn will take his other band, Gorillaz, on the road this fall.

Blur's classic 1997 self-titled album turned 25 earlier this year.

--

