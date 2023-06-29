Blur share very Blur-y “St. Charles Square” off forthcoming album

Blur have shared a second song from their forthcoming album The Ballad of Darren. "St. Charles Square" is probably the most classic Blur-sounding song the band have released since getting back together a decade ago, with great angsty guitar from Graham Coxon. “St. Charles Square is a place where the ghosts of monsters can be found," says Damon Albarn. You could imagine this one on 1997's self-titled (the one with "Song 2"). Watch the video below.

The Ballad of Darren will be out July 21 via Parlophone and the band are playing shows all over the world (except North America!) through the summer and fall.

blur - 2023 tour dates

jun 27 ziggo dome amsterdam, netherlands

jun 30 roskilde festival roskilde, denmark

jul 06 hérouville-saint-clair - beauregard festival normandy, france

jul 08 wembley stadium london, uk

jul 09 wembley stadium london, uk

jul 14 vieilles charrues festival brittany, france

jul 22 lucca summer festival lucca, italy

aug 08 lokerse feesten lokeren, belgium

aug 10 øya festival oslo, norway

aug 11 way out west festival gothenburg, sweden

aug 13 flow festival helsinki, finland

aug 19 summer sonic 2023 tokyo, japan

aug 20 maishima sonic park, summer sonic 2023 osaka, japan

aug 31 kalorama festival lisbon, portugal

nov 21 movistar arena bogotá, colombia

nov 25-26 parque sarmiento buenos aires, argentina