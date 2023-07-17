Blur’s Damon Albarn thinks Oasis will reform: “I’ve got money on it”

Blur are releasing a new album this week and Pulp are playing shows again, but where are the biggest Britpop band of them all, Oasis? Liam Gallagher wants it, but brother Noel says people should just "get over it" (even if the biggest cheers at his solo shows are for Oasis songs). But Blur frontman Damon Album feels certain an Oasis reunion is gonna happen.

"I can guarantee they’re going to reform, in fact, I’ve put money on it," he told UK newspaper The Sun. "They’re brothers and it would be wonderful to see them reconcile," He continued, saying he thinks that Noel's impending divorce "will have changed dramatically" the brothers' relationship.

Albarn said similar things in a new interview in Consequence. “The road is clear for them to do that now. I think that’s great. You know what I mean? Obviously I expect an excellent new record to accompany it."

Blur just played two massive shows at Wembley Stadium earlier this month, and to that Albarn told The Sun, “The only funny thing is that our two nights at Wembley will be dwarfed by their SEVEN!”

A Britpop rivalry between Blur and Oasis was played up in the UK press in 1995 when the bands both released a new single on the same day, but Albarn and Gallagher are friends now, with Noel playing on a Gorillaz track a few years ago.