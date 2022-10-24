Blur’s Graham Coxon and Dave Rowntree both share new songs

While Blur have been pretty quiet since the release of 2015's The Magic Whip, its members are busy with their own projects.

Guitarist Graham Coxon's new duo with Rose Elinor Dougall, The WAEVE, have shared another new song from their upcoming self-titled debut album that's out February 3. If you're a fan of the luxurious grandeur of Arctic Monkeys' new album, "Drowning" is very much in that same world (and was also produced by James Ford). Listen to that below.

Meanwhile, Blur drummer Dave Rowntree has shared another new single from his solo debut that's out in January. “'HK' was written on tour with Blur in Hong Kong," Dave says. "I fell in love with the city before the plane had even landed -- a new record for me. The track was inspired by Hong Kong’s beauty, claustrophobia, and sense of dark foreboding, set against the backdrop of a chaotic Chinese radio station.” Listen to the atmospheric track below.

As for the rest of Blur, Damon Albarn just wrapped up his Gorillaz tour over the weekend in Miami, and bassist Alex James makes cheese on his Oxfordshire farm, where he also hosts The Big Festival every year.