Blut Aus Nord announce new album ‘Disharmonium – Undreamable Abysses,’ share new song

French psychedelic black metal vets Blut Aus Nord have announced a followup to 2019's Hallucinogen, Disharmonium – Undreamable Abysses, due May 20 via Debemur Morti Productions. The album was recorded and mixed by vocalist/guitarist Vindsval, and the first taste is the blown-out, hypnotic "That Cannot Be Dreamed," which you can stream below.

Tracklist

01. Chants Of The Deep Ones

02. Tales Of The Old Dreamer

03. Into The Woods

04. Neptune's Eye

05. That Cannot Be Dreamed

06. Keziah Mason

07. The Apotheosis Of The Unnamable