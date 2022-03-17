Blut Aus Nord announce new album ‘Disharmonium – Undreamable Abysses,’ share new song
French psychedelic black metal vets Blut Aus Nord have announced a followup to 2019's Hallucinogen, Disharmonium – Undreamable Abysses, due May 20 via Debemur Morti Productions. The album was recorded and mixed by vocalist/guitarist Vindsval, and the first taste is the blown-out, hypnotic "That Cannot Be Dreamed," which you can stream below.
Tracklist
01. Chants Of The Deep Ones
02. Tales Of The Old Dreamer
03. Into The Woods
04. Neptune's Eye
05. That Cannot Be Dreamed
06. Keziah Mason
07. The Apotheosis Of The Unnamable