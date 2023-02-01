BNB Bowl 2023 lineup (Pain of Truth, Death Threat, Bulldoze, Merauder, End It, All Out War & more)

New York hardcore festival BNB Bowl returns May 12 & 13 at Brooklyn Monarch, and the lineup on day one includes Pain of Truth, Bulldoze, Merauder (with Minus on vocals), All Out War, Division of Mind, Combust, Sector, Rhythm of Fear, Risk, Wrong Move, Missing Link, Countime, and Strangle You.

Day two includes Death Threat (25th anniversary of original lineup), Bracewar, Naysayer, Restraining Order, Year of the Knife, End It, Life's Question, Fools Game, MH Chaos, Hold My Own, Dieja, Mutually Assured Destruction, and Never Again.

Tickets for day one, day two, and weekend passes are on sale now.

Pain of Truth, Bulldoze (who are now playing in memory of Kev One with bassist Puda on vocals), Division of Mind, and Hold My Own all just played Monarch this past weekend, opening for Trapped Under Ice. All Out War's new album Celestial Rot comes out this Friday (2/3), and their release shows are this weekend, including Brooklyn's Saint Vitus on Sunday (2/5). End It are also playing the sold-out Flatspot World in Brooklyn and Bamboozle in Atlantic City.