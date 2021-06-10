Bo Burnham’s ‘Inside’ Netflix special is now also an album

Bo Burnham's new Netflix special Inside has been an instant, if divisive, hit and has been a hot topic of conversation with people asking questions like, "Is this even a comedy special?" (It's unusual, but I say the answer to that is "yes.") Written, directed, edited, etc entirely by Burnham in one room of his house during the pandemic, Inside is a real navel-gazer that looks at the world (and himself) from the very isolation/lockdown perspective of the internet and social media. It's absolutely loaded with memorable songs -- including "FaceTime with My Mom," "White Woman's Instagram," "This is How the World Works," "All Eyes On Me," "Welcome to the Internet," "Thirty" -- and if you were wondering if all these would be released as an album, they have, and you can stream it below.

If you haven't seen Inside yet, it's probably being recommended to you now on your Netflix home screen.