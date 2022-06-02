BOAT have ‘No Plans to Stick the Landing’ on new album (listen to “Dark Dependency”)
Seattle indie rock stalwarts BOAT are back with their seventh album, No Plans to Stick the Landing, which will be out June 24 via Magic Marker Records. The album was produced and mixed by the band's Jackson Justice Long and features a whole bunch of cool guests, including Glenn Mercer (The Feelies), LAKE, Karl Blau, Trevor Dickson (The Nightgowns), Pete Stewart (Creeping Weeds), Ethan Jones (Math & Physics Club), Anna Arvan (I Love You Avalanche), Kevin Hairs, Evan Mosher (Awesome) and The Crystal Furs. The Evel Knievel-referencing album artwork is, as usual, by frontman D. Crane.
BOAT's skill with a catchy riffs, big choruses and wry humor remains sharp on the album's first-shared track, "Dark Dependency." Listen to that below.
No Plans to Stick the Landing:
1. In a Pickle
2. Drive Oregon
3. Dark Dependency
4. Bundle the Ones
5. There's an Island
6. That's Not a Mountain, This is a Mountain
7. My Haunted Friend
8. Toll Booth City
9. Fight the Clouds
10. Warm Up the Choppers
11. Dog Days
12. Heartache Honey
13. Hole in the Ground
14. May the Best Days Lie Ahead
15. We Don't Need Enemies