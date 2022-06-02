BOAT have ‘No Plans to Stick the Landing’ on new album (listen to “Dark Dependency”)

Seattle indie rock stalwarts BOAT are back with their seventh album, No Plans to Stick the Landing, which will be out June 24 via Magic Marker Records. The album was produced and mixed by the band's Jackson Justice Long and features a whole bunch of cool guests, including Glenn Mercer (The Feelies), LAKE, Karl Blau, Trevor Dickson (The Nightgowns), Pete Stewart (Creeping Weeds), Ethan Jones (Math & Physics Club), Anna Arvan (I Love You Avalanche), Kevin Hairs, Evan Mosher (Awesome) and The Crystal Furs. The Evel Knievel-referencing album artwork is, as usual, by frontman D. Crane.

BOAT's skill with a catchy riffs, big choruses and wry humor remains sharp on the album's first-shared track, "Dark Dependency." Listen to that below.

attachment-boat No Plans To Stick The Landing loading...

No Plans to Stick the Landing:

1. In a Pickle

2. Drive Oregon

3. Dark Dependency

4. Bundle the Ones

5. There's an Island

6. That's Not a Mountain, This is a Mountain

7. My Haunted Friend

8. Toll Booth City

9. Fight the Clouds

10. Warm Up the Choppers

11. Dog Days

12. Heartache Honey

13. Hole in the Ground

14. May the Best Days Lie Ahead

15. We Don't Need Enemies