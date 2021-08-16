Bob Dylan accused of sexual abuse of minor in 1965, says “claim is untrue”

Bob Dylan has been accused of sexually abusing a 12 year old girl in 1965, when he was 23 and 24 years old. The allegation comes from a lawsuit filed in New York State Supreme Court on Friday, August 13, TMZ reports and Pitchfork confirms.

In the suit, the plaintiff, identified as J.C., says she was "sexually abused" by Dylan in his hotel room at the Chelsea Hotel in Manhattan, during April and May of 1965. J.C. and her lawyer claim, in the suit, that Dylan "exploited his status as a musician by grooming J.C. to gain her trust and to obtain control over her as part of his plan to sexually molest and abuse J.C."

"Dylan exploited his status as a musician to provide J.C. with alcohol and drugs and sexually abuse her multiple times," the suit continues.

When asked for a statement by Pitchfork, a representative for Dylan said, "The 56-year-old claim is untrue and will be vigorously defended."