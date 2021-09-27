Bob Dylan announces fall tour, including Beacon Theatre and Capitol Theatre
Bob Dylan has announced a fall tour which marks an end to his longest gap in touring since 1984. Dates kick off November 2 in Milwaukee and include stops in Chicago, Cleveland, Columbus, Bloomington, Cincinnati, Knoxville, Charleston (WV), Moon Township (PA), Hershey, NYC, Port Chester, Providence, Boston, Philadelphia and Washington, DC. All dates are listed below.
He's got three nights at NYC's Beacon Theatre on November 19-21 (tickets), and two nights at Port Chester's Capitol Theatre on November 23 & 24 (tickets). Tickets for the whole tour go on sale Friday, October 1 at 10 AM local time.
It's being billed as the "Rough and Rowdy Ways World Tour 2021-2024" so expect lots more dates to be announced. Rough and Rowdy Ways was released in 2020 and you can listen below, and order it and more Dylan albums on vinyl HERE.
Bob Dylan - 2021 Tour Dates
11/2 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theatre
11/3 – Chicago, IL @ Auditorium Theatre
11/5 – Cleveland, OH @ Key Bank State Theatre
11/6 – Columbus, OH @ Palace Theatre
11/7 – Bloomington, IN @ IU Auditorium
11/9 – Cincinnati, OH @ Procter & Gamble Hall
11/10 – Knoxville, TN @ Knoxville Auditorium
11/12 – Louisville, KY @ Palace Theatre
11/13 – Charleston, WV @ Municipal Auditorium
11/15 Moon Township, PA @ Robert Morris Univ. – UPMC Events Center
11/16 – Hershey, PA @ Hershey Theatre
11/19 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre
11/20 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre
11/21 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre
11/23 – Port Chester, NY @ Capitol Theatre
11/24 – Port Chester, NY @ Capitol Theatre
1/26 – Providence, RI @ Providence Performing Arts Center
11/27 – Boston, MA @ Wang Theatre
11/29 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met
11/30 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met
12/2 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem