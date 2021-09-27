Bob Dylan announces fall tour, including Beacon Theatre and Capitol Theatre

Bob Dylan has announced a fall tour which marks an end to his longest gap in touring since 1984. Dates kick off November 2 in Milwaukee and include stops in Chicago, Cleveland, Columbus, Bloomington, Cincinnati, Knoxville, Charleston (WV), Moon Township (PA), Hershey, NYC, Port Chester, Providence, Boston, Philadelphia and Washington, DC. All dates are listed below.

He's got three nights at NYC's Beacon Theatre on November 19-21 (tickets), and two nights at Port Chester's Capitol Theatre on November 23 & 24 (tickets). Tickets for the whole tour go on sale Friday, October 1 at 10 AM local time.

It's being billed as the "Rough and Rowdy Ways World Tour 2021-2024" so expect lots more dates to be announced. Rough and Rowdy Ways was released in 2020 and you can listen below, and order it and more Dylan albums on vinyl HERE.

Bob Dylan - 2021 Tour Dates

11/2 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theatre

11/3 – Chicago, IL @ Auditorium Theatre

11/5 – Cleveland, OH @ Key Bank State Theatre

11/6 – Columbus, OH @ Palace Theatre

11/7 – Bloomington, IN @ IU Auditorium

11/9 – Cincinnati, OH @ Procter & Gamble Hall

11/10 – Knoxville, TN @ Knoxville Auditorium

11/12 – Louisville, KY @ Palace Theatre

11/13 – Charleston, WV @ Municipal Auditorium

11/15 Moon Township, PA @ Robert Morris Univ. – UPMC Events Center

11/16 – Hershey, PA @ Hershey Theatre

11/19 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

11/20 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

11/21 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

11/23 – Port Chester, NY @ Capitol Theatre

11/24 – Port Chester, NY @ Capitol Theatre

1/26 – Providence, RI @ Providence Performing Arts Center

11/27 – Boston, MA @ Wang Theatre

11/29 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met

11/30 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met

12/2 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem