Bob Dylan announces livestreamed concert, “Shadow Kingdom”

Concert announcements are in full swing with the country reopening from COVID, but livestreams are still happening, too, and Bob Dylan has just announced one. It's called "Shadow Kingdom," and according to the description, it will "showcase the artist in an intimate setting as he presents renditions of songs from his extensive body of work created especially for this event." It airs on July 18 at 5 PM ET, and will be available to watch again until July 21 at 2:59 AM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

Dylan, who celebrated his 80th birthday last month, last performed in December of 2019, and like most other musicians and bands, hasn't been able to tour at all since releasing his excellent 2020 album Rough and Rowdy Ways (which you can order on double vinyl in our store). Let's hope he returns to the stage for in-person concerts soon, as well.