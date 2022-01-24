Bob Dylan announces spring U.S. tour
Bob Dylan has announced a spring U.S. tour. It kicks off March 3 in Phoenix and runs through April 14 in Oklahoma City, hitting Tucson, Austin, New Orleans, Nashville, Savannah, Mobili, Little Rock and more along the way. No Northeast or West Coast dates on this one. (He played NYC in November.) Check out Bob's full tour schedule below.
Tickets for all dates of the tour go on sale Friday, January 28.
BOB DYLAN - 2022 TOUR DATES
03/03 – Phoenix, Arizona @ Arizona Federal Theatre
04/04 – Tucson, Arizona @ Tucson Music Hall
03/06 – Albuquerque, New Mexico @ Kiva Auditorium
03/08 – Lubbock, Texas @ Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts & Sciences
03/10 – Irving, Texas @ Toyota Music Factory
03/11 – Sugar Land, Texas @ Smart Financial Centre
03/13 – San Antonio, Texas @ Majestic Theatre
03/14 – San Antonio, Texas @ Majestic Theatre
03/16 – Austin, Texas @ Bass Hall
03/18 – Shreveport, Louisiana @ Municipal Auditorium
03/19 – New Orleans, Louisiana @ Saenger Theatre
03/21 – Montgomery, Alabama @ Montgomery PAC
03/23 – Nashville, Tennessee @ Ryman Auditorium
03/24 – Atlanta, Georgia @ Fox Theatre
03/26 – Savannah, Georgia @ Johnny Mercer Theatre
03/27 – North Charleston, South Carolina @ North Charleston PAC
03/29 – Columbia, South Carolina @ Township Auditorium
03/30 – Charlotte, North Carolina @ Ovens Auditorium
04/01 – Greensboro, North Carolina @ Steven Tanger Center
04/02 – Asheville, North Carolina @ Thomas Wolfe Auditorium
04/04 – Chattanooga, Tennessee@ Tivoli Theatre
04/05 – Birmingham, Alabama @ BJCC Concert Hall
04/07 – Mobile, Alabama @ Saenger Theatre
04/09 – Memphis, Tennessee @ Orpheum Theatre
04/11 – Little Rock, Arkansas @ Robinson Center
04/13 – Tulsa, Oklahoma @ Brady Theatre
04/14 – Oklahoma City, Oklahoma @ Thelma Gaylord Performing Arts Theatre