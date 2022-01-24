Bob Dylan announces spring U.S. tour

Bob Dylan has announced a spring U.S. tour. It kicks off March 3 in Phoenix and runs through April 14 in Oklahoma City, hitting Tucson, Austin, New Orleans, Nashville, Savannah, Mobili, Little Rock and more along the way. No Northeast or West Coast dates on this one. (He played NYC in November.) Check out Bob's full tour schedule below.

Tickets for all dates of the tour go on sale Friday, January 28.

BOB DYLAN - 2022 TOUR DATES

03/03 – Phoenix, Arizona @ Arizona Federal Theatre

04/04 – Tucson, Arizona @ Tucson Music Hall

03/06 – Albuquerque, New Mexico @ Kiva Auditorium

03/08 – Lubbock, Texas @ Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts & Sciences

03/10 – Irving, Texas @ Toyota Music Factory

03/11 – Sugar Land, Texas @ Smart Financial Centre

03/13 – San Antonio, Texas @ Majestic Theatre

03/14 – San Antonio, Texas @ Majestic Theatre

03/16 – Austin, Texas @ Bass Hall

03/18 – Shreveport, Louisiana @ Municipal Auditorium

03/19 – New Orleans, Louisiana @ Saenger Theatre

03/21 – Montgomery, Alabama @ Montgomery PAC

03/23 – Nashville, Tennessee @ Ryman Auditorium

03/24 – Atlanta, Georgia @ Fox Theatre

03/26 – Savannah, Georgia @ Johnny Mercer Theatre

03/27 – North Charleston, South Carolina @ North Charleston PAC

03/29 – Columbia, South Carolina @ Township Auditorium

03/30 – Charlotte, North Carolina @ Ovens Auditorium

04/01 – Greensboro, North Carolina @ Steven Tanger Center

04/02 – Asheville, North Carolina @ Thomas Wolfe Auditorium

04/04 – Chattanooga, Tennessee@ Tivoli Theatre

04/05 – Birmingham, Alabama @ BJCC Concert Hall

04/07 – Mobile, Alabama @ Saenger Theatre

04/09 – Memphis, Tennessee @ Orpheum Theatre

04/11 – Little Rock, Arkansas @ Robinson Center

04/13 – Tulsa, Oklahoma @ Brady Theatre

04/14 – Oklahoma City, Oklahoma @ Thelma Gaylord Performing Arts Theatre