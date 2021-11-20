Bob Dylan began 2021 NYC run at Beacon Theatre (pics, video, setlist)

Bob Dylan returned to the road earlier this month after his longest gap in touring since 1984 for his "Rough and Rowdy Ways World Tour," He hit NYC on Friday night (11/19) for a show at Beacon Theatre, the first of five area dates: three at Beacon (11/19-11/21), followed by two at Port Chester's Capitol Theatre (11/23-11/24). He's been playing just about the same setlist throughout this tour, which includes most of Rough and Rowdy Ways, along with newly-arranged versions of some older songs.

"It's awful nice to be back in the Big Apple," Dylan said on Friday night, Ultimate Classic Rock points out, "...Broadway, Statue of Liberty, Wall Street, Times Square — all of it – Empire State Building, Fifth Avenue. Glad to see it's coming back alive."

See a few fan-taken pictures and video clips from Friday night's show, along with the setlist, below.

Get Rough and Rowdy Ways and more Dylan records on vinyl in the BV store.

Setlist: Bob Dylan @ Beacon Theatre, 11/19/2021

Watching the River Flow

Most Likely You Go Your Way and I'll Go Mine

I Contain Multitudes

False Prophet

When I Paint My Masterpiece

Black Rider

I'll Be Your Baby Tonight

My Own Version of You

Early Roman Kings

To Be Alone With You

Key West (Philosopher Pirate)

Gotta Serve Somebody

I've Made Up My Mind to Give Myself to You

Melancholy Mood (Frank Sinatra cover)

Mother of Muses

Goodbye Jimmy Reed

Every Grain of Sand