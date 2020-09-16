Bob Dylan bringing back ‘Theme Time Radio Hour’ w/ first episode in 10 years

Bob Dylan is bringing back his "Theme Time Radio Hour" show for its first episode in over 10 years. It's in conjunction with Bourbon Heritage month, with the title and theme of the episode being "Whiskey." (You may recall that Bob has his own Heaven's Door distillery in Nashville.) The new episode will be available via the Heaven's Door website and social channels on September 25.

On the two-hour "Whiskey" episode, Bob "discusses how whiskey has shaped the world, from music to sports and everything in between." Meanwhile, old episodes of the Bob Dylan Theme Time Radio Hour on will air on SiriusXM's Deep Tracks (ch. 27) beginning Monday September 21st, at noon ET.

Bob Dylan Theme Time Radio Hour debuted on SiriusXM back in May 2006 and was a weekly, one-hour show with each episode dedicated to a different topic, including Money, Presidents, Spring Cleaning and Weather. In addition to Dylan's own anecdotes, the show featured call-in guests like Tom Waits, Merle Haggard, Elvis Costello, Astrid Gilberto, Ricky Jay, Marianne Faithfull, Jack White, Amy Sedaris, Cat Power, T Bone Burnett, John Cusack, Mick Jones, and Steve Earle. The series wrapped up in April 2009.

Bob released his great new album Rough and Rowdy Ways in June, and he features in new documentary Jimmy Carter: Rock and Roll President. His 2020 tour with Nathaniel Rateliff was canceled due to the pandemic, and has not been rescheduled yet. Stay tuned.