Bob Dylan museum opening in 2022

A museum devoted to the works of Bob Dylan is opening in Oklahoma next year. The Bob Dylan Center, located in Tulsa, OK's art district, near the Woody Guthrie Center, has set May 10, 2022 as its opening date. The three-story building, which features a 1965 image of Dylan donated by photographer Jerry Schatzberg on its facade, is being designed by architectural and exhibit design firm Olson Kundig, led by principal Alan Maskin. It will house over 10,000 pieces from the Bob Dylan Archive, a collection that New York Times reports was bought by the George Kaiser Family Foundation and University of Tulsa for $15-20 million in 2016.

The collection includes "handwritten lyric manuscripts to some of the world’s most treasured songs, previously unreleased recordings, never-before-seen film performances, rare and unseen photographs, visual art and other priceless items," and a press release lists these additional highlights:

An ever-evolving curated display of elements that illuminate the depth and breadth of the Bob Dylan Archive® collection.

An immersive film experience that will initiate visitors through an innovative cascade of archival music and film, directed by renowned Dylan chronicler Jennifer Lebeau.

A recreation of an authentic studio environment where visitors will experience what it was like to be present at one of Dylan’s historic recording sessions.

The Columbia Records Gallery, which will provide an in-depth look at the creation, performance and production of timeless Dylan songs such as “Like a Rolling Stone,” “Tangled Up in Blue” and “Chimes of Freedom.”

A screening room that will showcase Dylan-related scripted films, documentaries and concert performances, including never-before-seen material unearthed from the Archive.

A multimedia timeline of Dylan’s life from his early years in Minnesota through the present day, written by award-winning historian Sean Wilentz.

The Parker Brothers Gallery, which will explore the creative process through the work of other innovative artists, in an initial exhibit curated by influential author Lewis Hyde.

Founding Membership to the Bob Dylan Center is available now, with annual membership to become available later this year. Stay tuned for more information.