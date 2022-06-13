Bob Dylan played Grateful Dead’s “Friend of the Devil” live for first time in 15 years (listen)
Bob Dylan and the Grateful Dead did a collaborative tour together in 1987, which resulted in the 1989 live album Dylan & the Dead, and Dylan has performed their music in concert nearly 200 times since then -- sometimes joined by Dead members -- but he hadn't done so since 2007. That changed at Oakland's Fox Theater on Saturday (6/11) when Dylan broke out "Friend of the Devil" for the first time since performing it at Red Rocks 15 years earlier, and which Rolling Stone points out was also the first time he changed his setlist at all for the past 37 concerts. Dylan prohibits video recording at shows, but one attendee captured audio of the cover and posted it online. It's pretty lo-fi, but the performance sounds great. Check it out below.
Bob Dylan @ Fox Theater - 6/11/22 Setlist (via)
Watching the River Flow
Most Likely You Go Your Way and I'll Go Mine
I Contain Multitudes
False Prophet
When I Paint My Masterpiece
Black Rider
I'll Be Your Baby Tonight
My Own Version of You
Crossing the Rubicon
To Be Alone With You
Key West (Philosopher Pirate)
Gotta Serve Somebody
I've Made Up My Mind to Give Myself to You
Melancholy Mood (Frank Sinatra cover)
Mother of Muses
Goodbye Jimmy Reed
Friend of the Devil (Grateful Dead cover)
--