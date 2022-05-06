Bob Dylan reimagines “Subterranean Homesick Blues” video ft. Springsteen, Patti Smith, more

The iconic "Subterranean Homesick Blues" sequence in D.A. Pennebaker's classic 1967 Bob Dylan documentary Don't Look Back, where Bob flips through cue cards of the song's lyrics in a London alleyway, has been copied and paid homage to countless times over the last 55 years in music videos, films, TV shows and more. As part of the 60th anniversary celebration of Dylan as a recording artist, he released a new version of it, featuring contributions from Patti Smith, Bruce Springsteen, Jim Jarmusch, Wim Wenders, Noel Fielding, and more, some of whom appear in front of the camera, other who do not. You can watch that along with the original below.

Other contributors to the film: Julian House, Zep, Cey Adams, Francis Cabrel, Anthony Burrill, Naoki Urasawa, Michael Joo, The Stone Roses' John Squire, Azazel Jacobs, Futura, Primal Scream's Bobby Gillespie, Paris Redux, Wolfgang Niedecken, Jun Miura, Kate Gibb, Jonathan Barnbrook, Dave Shrigley, and Eric Haze. The Dylan 60 website allows you to see where each artist contributed.

They've released a cool "Augmented Reality" Instagram story filter for the new video, as well.

In other news, the Bob Dylan Center will open in Tulsa, Oklahoma on May 10, and Bob's Rough and Rowdy Ways tour resumes on May 28 in Spokane, WA.