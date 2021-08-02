Bob Dylan releasing unheard versions of “Blind Willie McTell” on new Third Man 7″

Bob Dylan will release two previously unreleased versions of "Blind Willie McTell" on a 7" single via Third Man Records. One of the versions (take 5) will be included on the upcoming Springtime In New York: The Bootleg Series, Vol. 16 (1980-1985), while the other (take 1) will be exclusive to this 7".

The players on the recordings include Mark Knopfler, Mick Taylor, and legendary reggae rhythm section Sly Dunbar and Robbie Shakespeare. "Blind Willie McTell" was the first track they worked on for the Infidels sessions; the song ended up not making the album, but an acoustic version, featuring Dylan and Knopfler, was released on The Bootleg Series Volumes 1-3.

The "Blind Willie McTell" 7" will be out August 20 via Third Man (pre-order).

Springtime In New York: The Bootleg Series, Vol. 16 (1980-1985) will get a special vinyl release via Third Man's quarterly Vault subscription series. You can check out the tracklist and an unboxing video for that below, and non-Third Man editions will be out September 17 via Sony Legacy.

Bob Dylan recently played his first-ever livestream show.

BOB DYLAN

SPRINGTIME IN NEW YORK: THE BOOTLEG SERIES, VOL. 16 (1980-1985)

THIRD MAN RECORDS 4-LP SET

LP-1

1. Señor (Tales of Yankee Power) – Rehearsal

2. Jesus Met the Woman at the Well – Rehearsal

3. Mary of the Wild Moor – Rehearsal

4. A Couple More Years – Rehearsal

5. This Night Won’t Last Forever – Rehearsal

6. Mystery Train – Shot of Love outtake

7. We Just Disagree – Rehearsal

8. Let’s Keep It Between Us – Rehearsal

9. Fever – Rehearsal

10. Abraham, Martin and John – Rehearsal

11. Angelina – Shot of Love outtake

LP-2

1. Price of Love – Shot of Love outtake

2. I Wish It Would Rain – Shot of Love outtake

3. Let It Be Me – International 7” Single B-side*

4. Don’t Ever Take Yourself Away – Shot of Love outtake*

5. Cold, Cold Heart – Shot of Love outtake

6. Is It Worth It? – Shot of Love outtake

7. Borrowed Time – Shot of Love outtake

8. Yes Sir, No Sir – Shot of Love outtake

9. This Was My Love – Infidels outtake

10. Don’t Fall Apart on Me Tonight [version 2] – Infidels alternate take

11. Neighborhood Bully – Infidels alternate take

LP-3

1. Too Late [acoustic version] – Infidels outtake

2. Clean Cut Kid – Infidels outtake

3. Baby What You Want Me to Do – Infidels outtake

4. Foot of Pride – Infidels outtake

5. I and I – Infidels alternate take

6. Green, Green Grass of Home – Infidels outtake

7. Union Sundown – Infidels alternate take

8. Lord Protect My Child – Infidels outtake

9. Tell Me – Infidels outtake

LP-4

1. Enough is Enough [live] – Slane Castle, Ireland

2. License to Kill [live] – Late Night with David Letterman, March 22, 1984

3. Angel Flying Too Close to the Ground – Infidels outtake

4. Julius and Ethel – Infidels outtake

5. I’ll Remember You – Empire Burlesque alternate take

6. When the Night Comes Falling from the Sky [slow version] – Empire Burlesque

alternate take

7. Tight Connection to My Heart (Has Anybody Seen My Love) – Empire Burlesque

alternate mix

8. Emotionally Yours – Empire Burlesque alternate take

9. Clean Cut Kid – Empire Burlesque alternate take,

10. Straight A’s in Love – Empire Burlesque outtake

11. When the Night Comes Falling from the Sky [fast version] – Empire Burlesque

alternate take

All tracks previously unreleased except *