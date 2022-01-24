Bob Dylan sells his entire catalog of recorded music to Sony

Having already sold his publishing catalog to Universal in 2020, Bob Dylan has now sold his entire catalog of recorded music to Sony, including "the rights to multiple future new releases." Bob Dylan has been on Columbia Records, which has been owned by Sony since the late '80s, from the start, signing with the label in 1961 and releasing his self-titled debut album in March 1962. “Columbia Records and Rob Stringer have been nothing but good to me for many, many years and a whole lot of records," Bob said in a statement. "I’m glad that all my recordings can stay where they belong."

Sony Music chairman Rob String said in a statement, “Columbia Records has had a special relationship with Bob Dylan from the beginning of his career and we are tremendously proud and excited to be continuing to grow and evolve our ongoing 60-year partnership. Bob is one of music’s greatest icons and an artist of unrivaled genius. The essential impact he and his recordings continue to have on popular culture is second to none and we’re thrilled he will now be a permanent member of the Sony Music family. We are excited to work with Bob and his team to find new ways to make his music available to his many fans today and to future generations.”

Billboard reports that the deal, including some of the most beloved songs and albums in rock and pop history, is estimated to be worth $200 million.

You can buy classic Bob Dylan albums on vinyl in the BV shop.

Bob just announced a spring tour, as well.