Bob Dylan tribute show w/ Sara Bareilles, Bill Frisell, more coming to NYC’s Town Hall

Tulsa, OK's Bob Dylan Center and NYC venue The Town Hall are putting on a Bob Dylan tribute show, to celebrate the anniversary of his 1963 debut at the venue. It happens on September 30 at Town Hall, and the lineup, which was curated by producer T Bone Burnett, and features Sara Bareilles, Bill Frisell, Margaret Glaspy, Joy Harjo, Joe Henry, Julian Lage, Punch Brothers, and special guests.

This will be the Bob Dylan Center's first public event outside of Oklahoma, and Steve Higgins, Managing Director of The American Song Archives in Tulsa, which oversees the Center, says, "We are thrilled to be partnering with T Bone Burnett and The Town Hall to help present such an exciting and prestigious celebration of Bob Dylan’s impact on our culture in the decades since he first performed on Town Hall’s stage. T Bone has curated a great lineup of artists, and the event promises to be a wonderful evening of music."

T Bone adds, "Town Hall has been the location of many fateful moments, and I’m grateful for the invitation to celebrate one of those historic evenings on the 60th anniversary of Bob Dylan’s first concert there. He sang twenty four songs that night, all of which have been woven into the fabric of our culture. We are going to play a few of those songs, and we are also going to celebrate the sixty years of songs that have followed that night."

"As The Town Hall reflects on its role in New York City and the world, we are turning to the great artists and movements that have shaped who we’ve become,” Town Hall Artistic Director Melay Araya says. "There’s no one more befitting of celebration than Bob Dylan, whose lyrics have carried us through personal and social tragedies and transformation repeatedly over the last six decades. We can think of no one better to partner with than Dylan’s close collaborator and friend of our hall: the legendary artist T Bone Burnett."

Tickets go on sale to Town Hall Sustaining Members on Thursday, June 28 at noon, and the public on-sale begins on Friday, August 12 at noon. There's also a pre-sale for Bob Dylan Center members on Tuesday, August 9.