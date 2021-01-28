Bob Marley 75th birthday celebration continues tonight w/ Stephen Marley’s covers set

Last year would've marked Bob Marley's 75th birthday, and the Marley family hosted a variety of events all year to celebrate. Among those events were supposed to be tribute concerts from the late legend's sons Ziggy and Stephen, but since those couldn't happen due to coronavirus, Ziggy did a virtual covers set in the summer, playing some of his father's classics like "Redemption Song," "Exodus," "Positive Vibration," "Get Up, Stand Up," "War" / "No More Trouble," and more.

Now, Stephen will do the same with a live covers set that premieres tonight (1/28) at 8 PM ET. Stephen also has a slew of classics planned, including "Babylon System, "Zimbabwe," "Burnin' and Lootin,'" "I Shot the Sheriff," "Three Little Birds," "One Love," and "Could You Be Loved." There will also be a Q&A following the set, which will stream on both CEEK's virtual reality platform (360VR) and on CEEK's website. Tune in right here:

While you wait for the premiere, you can watch even more Marley75 celebrations with the latest episode of the free 'LEGACY' documentary series. This one was narrated by Public Enemy's Chuck D, features interviews with 2 Chainz, LL Cool J, and more, and "explores current social issues, from the mass incarceration of African Americans in the United States and the power and importance of modern-day activism and movements such as Black Lives Matter and The People's Budget Movement." Watch the free 38-minute episode right here:

And revisit Ziggy's set from earlier this year: