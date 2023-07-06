‘Bob Marley: One Love’ biopic gets first trailer (watch)

Upcoming biopic Bob Marley: One Love tells the story of the reggae icon with Kingsley Ben-Adir (Peaky Blinders, Barbie) as Marley and Lashana Lynch playing his wife Rita. The film, which was made in partnership with the Marley family, was directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green (King Richard) and the screenplay is credited to Terence Winter (The Sopranos, Boardwalk Empire) and Frank E. Flowers.

Here's the official synopsis: "BOB MARLEY: ONE LOVE celebrates the life and music of an icon who inspired generations through his message of love and unity. On the big screen for the first time, discover Bob’s powerful story of overcoming adversity and the journey behind his revolutionary music."

The film's not out till January 12 via Paramount, but the teaser trailer just dropped and looks promising. We'll see! Watch the trailer and check out the film's poster below.