Bob Moses of Kustomized and Busted Statues, has died

Bob Moses, who played bass in Boston indie rock bands Kustomized and Busted Statues, has died. News came via Matador Records, who put out Kustomized's records, who wrote, "Our thoughts this morning are with all those fortunate enough to have been in the orbit of Kustomized’s Bob Moses. Other tireless champions of interesting culture would get, well, tired watching Bob do his thing. We’re very lucky to have known him."

Kustomized were formed in 1993 by Peter Prescott (Mission of Burma, Volcano Suns) and released two albums, 1995's The Battle for Space and 1996's At The Vanishing Point, as well as an EP and a few singles. Before that, Moses was in '80s Boston punk band Busted Statues who were together from 1983-1990, opened for Hüsker Dü, The Dream Syndicate and many other bands, but only released one 7" single in 1989. However, an unreleased session from the same era, recorded by young Sean Slade, was remixed, remastered and released this year as the Ashes and Relics EP which you can listen to below.

More recently Bob worked as an artist manager, working with Big Thief, Sam Evian, Molly Sarlé, Big Search, and more.

Rest in peace, Bob.