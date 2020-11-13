Bob Mould announces ‘Distortion: 1996 – 2007′ vinyl box set

Bob Mould has been reissuing his entire solo catalog in box sets: in October he released the Distortion: 1989 - 1995 vinyl box, and now he's announced its sequel, Distortion: 1996-2007 which will be out January 22 via Demon.

“It’s called Distortion because it describes the music and it fits the world we live in,” says Mould of the sets. “In this new age, everybody shares their life in real time. But I’m not done yet. If I didn't have a constantly active career, this anthology might feel like the proverbial dirt landing on top of my coffin — though somehow I seem to be able to crawl my way out of the dirt every time!”

The new set includes studio albums Bob Mould (1996), The Last Dog and Pony Show (1998), Modulate (2002), and Body of Song (2005), plus his electronic project LoudBomb's 2002 album, Long Playing Grooves, as well as his 2006 self-titled album with BLOWOFF, his electronic duo with Richard Morell. It's the first time Modulate and the LoudBomb and BLOWOFF albums will have been released on vinyl. The box set also includes Distortion Plus: 1996-2007 which features 12 b-sides, demos and other rarities, including a demo of "Dog on Fire" (aka The Daily Show theme).

Pre-orders are available and you can watch a trailer for Distortion: 1996-2007, and the video for "Sound on Sound" from Modulate, below.

For CD fans, there's the 24-CD Distortion: 1989 - 2019 box set that's out now. There are still two more Bob Mould vinyl box sets to come (collecting 2008 - 2019), and both will be out in 2021.

BOB MOULD - DISTORTION: 1996 - 20007 TRACKLIST:

LP 1: Bob Mould – Bob Mould

Side A

1. Anymore Time Between

2. I Hate Alternative Rock

3. Fort Knox, King Solomon

4. Next Time That You Leave

5. Egøverride

Side B

1. Thumbtack

2. Hair Stew

3. Deep Karma Canyon

4. Art Crisis

5. Roll Over And Die

LP 2: Bob Mould – The Last Dog And Pony Show

Side A

1. New #1

2. Moving Trucks

3. Taking Everything

4. First Drag Of The Day

5. Classifieds

6. Who Was Around?

Side B

1. Skintrade

2. Vaporub

3. Sweet Serene

4. Megamanic

5. Reflecting Pool

6. Along The Way

LP 3: Bob Mould – Modulate.

(First Time On Vinyl)

Side A

1. 180 Rain

2. Sunset Safety Glass

3. Semper Fi

4. Homecoming Parade

5. Lost Zoloft

6. Without?

7. Slay/Sway

Side B

1. The Receipt

2. Quasar

3. Soundonsound

4. Hornery

5. Comeonstrong

6. Trade

7. Author's Lament

LP 4 & 5: LoudBomb – Long Playing Grooves.

(First Time On Vinyl, 45 Rpm)

Side A

1. Theme (It's A Perfect Day)

2. Guys Like You

3. Devil V. Angel

Side B

1. I Cannot Reverse You

2. The Fall Collection

3. This Is The Way I Want It

Side C

1. BB DuBois

2. Factory Builders Convention

3. NumberNine

Side D

1. Heaven's On Fire

2. We Need The Truth

3. Helium

LP 6: Bob Mould – Body Of Song

Side A

1. Circles

2. (Shine Your) Light Love Hope

3. Paralyzed

4. I Am Vision, I Am Sound

5. Underneath Days

6. Always Tomorrow

Side B

1. Days Of Rain

2. Best Thing

3. High Fidelity

4. Missing You

5. Gauze Of Friendship

6. Beating Heart The Prize

LP 7 & 8: BLOWOFF – BLOWOFF

(First Time On Vinyl, 45 Rpm)

Side A

1. Hormone Love

2. Here And Now

3. Overload

Side B

1. Saturday Night All The Time

2. Life With A View

3. Man Keeps Winning

Side C

1. Lemonade

2. Tag It

3. Fallout

Side D

1. Get Inside With Me

2. Beautiful

3. The Ballad Of Mark Dirt

LP 9: Distortion Plus: 1996-2007

(First Time On Vinyl)

Side A

1. Dog On Fire (Demo)

2. Wanted Was

3. Eternally Fried

4. Doubleface

5. He Didn't

Side B

1. Castor And Pollux

2. Surveyors And Cranes

3. Love Escalator

4. Lowdown Ground

5. My Old Friend

6. Nihil