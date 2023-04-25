Bob Mould announces fall solo electric tour with Jason Narducy

Bob Mould has announced a fall solo electric tour, where his frequent collaborator/bandmate Jason Narducy will open all dates. “I'm excited to be back in the Northeast and Midwest, especially during peak fall colors," Bob says. "I'm happy to have Jason supporting the tour — it's been a while since we've done solo shows together. I'm nervous, too: I've got a handful of new songs to share with you!"

The tour begins at Washington DC's soon-to-open The Atlantis on October 6, and stops include Jersey City, Providence, Albany, Cleveland, Cincinnati, Chicago, and more. Before that, Bob's also got a couple full-band shows (Milwaukee and Minneapolis) in August, and he'll open for Patti Smith at San Francisco's Stern Grove Festival. All dates are listed below.

The Jersey City show is at White Eagle Hall on October 8. Tickets for all fall dates go on sale Friday, April 28 at 10 AM local time.

Meanwhile, Bob's old band Hüsker Dü has a new compilation of rare early live performances, TONITE LONGHORN, that came out for Record Store Day this past weekend and will hit streaming services in August.

BOB MOULD - 2023 US TOUR

Solo Festival Show

August 13 – San Francisco, CA – Stern Grove Festival (opening for Patti Smith)

With Band:

August 26 – Milwaukee, WI – WMSE Backyard BBQ

September 2 – Minneapolis, MN – Minnesota State Fair (on bill with The Hold Steady)

Solo Electric Tour (Jason Narducy opening all dates):

October 6 – Washington DC—The Atlantis

October 7 – Wilmington, DE – The Baby Grand

October 8 – Jersey City, NJ -- The White Eagle Hall

October 10 – Providence, RI – Columbus Theatre

October 11 – Portland, ME – SPACE

October 13 – Derry, NH – Tupelo Music Hall

October 14 – Fairfield, CT – The Warehouse

October 15 – Amherst, MA – The Drake

October 17 – Albany, NY –Lark Hall

October 18 – Lancaster, PA – Tellus360

October 20 – Cleveland, OH – The Grog Shop

October 21 – Kalamazoo, MI – Bell’s Eccentric Café

October 22 – Cincinnati, OH – 20th Century Theatre

October 24 – Indianapolis, IN – HIFI

October 25 – Chicago, IL – Old Town School Of Folk

October 27 – Stoughton, WI – Stoughton Opera House