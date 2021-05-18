Bob Mould announces full band and solo electric US tour dates

Bob Mould has announced a fall tour in two parts: first with his band (bassist Jason Narducy and drummer Jon Wurster) and then solo electric dates. “It’s been a year and a half away from the stage," says Bob. "I’ve missed the noise, the sweat, and seeing your smiling faces. I’m fully vaccinated, and I hope you are too, because this Fall will be a punk rock party with the band — and the solo shows will be loud and proud as well. It’s time to make up lost time, reconnect, and celebrate together with live music!”

The full band dates begin on September 16 in Boston and include shows in NYC (9/17 @ Webster Hall), DC, Philly, Pittsburgh, Detroit, Chicago, Minneapolis, Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, Los Angeles (10/2 @ Teragram Ballroom), Boulder, Dallas, and Austin. Solo dates start October 15 in Bloomington, and also hit Stoughton, Kalamazoo, Kent, Nelsonville, Cincinnati, St Louis and Iowa City.

Tickets for Webster Hall, Teragram Ballroom and the rest of the tour go on sale Friday, May 21. All tour dates are listed, along with video of Bob and his band playing Hüsker Dü's "Something I Learned Today" at Brooklyn Bowl London in 2016, below.

Bob Mould released his latest solo album, Blue Hearts, last year, and put out the third of four career-spanning Distortion box sets in April. You can pick up Blue Hearts and Sugar's classic debut, Copper Blue, in the BV Shop.

The fourth Distortion vinyl box set is Distortion Live that features eight albums worth of live recordings from across Mould’s solo career, including 4 live albums Live At The Cabaret Metro,1989 (first time on vinyl), The Joke Is Always On Us, Sometimes , LiveDog98 (first time on vinyl), and Live At ATP 2008 (first time on vinyl). That's out July 16 via Demon.

BOB MOULD - 2021 TOUR DATES

September 16 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club (full band)

September 17 - New York, NY - Webster Hall (full band)

September 18 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club (full band)

September 19 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer (full band)

September 21 - Pittsburgh, PA - Mr. Small’s Theatre (full band)

September 22 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrew’s Hall (full band)

September 24 - Chicago, IL - Vic Theater (full band)

September 25 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue (full band)

September 28 - Seattle, WA - Neumos (full band)

September 29 - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom (full band)

October 1 - San Francisco, CA - August Hall (full band)

October 2 - Los Angeles, CA - Teragram Ballroom (full band)

October 4 - Boulder, CO - Boulder Theater (full band)

October - Dallas, TX - Granada Theater (full band)

October 6 - Austin, TX - The Mohawk (full band)

October 15 - Bloomington, IL - Castle Theatre (solo electric)

October 16 - Stoughton, WI - Stoughton Opera House (solo electric)

October 17 - Kalamazoo, MI - Bell’s Eccentric Cafe (solo electric)

October 19 - Kent, OH - Kent Stage (solo electric)

October 20 - Nelsonville, OH - Stuart’s Opera House (solo electric)

October 22 - Cincinnati, OH - Memorial Hall (solo electric)

October 23 - St. Louis, MO - Off Broadway Nightclub (solo electric)

October 24 - Iowa City, IA - Englert Theater (solo electric)

--

Creation Records’ 21 Best Records