Bob Mould preps ‘Best of 1989-2019′ & 3rd ‘Distortion’ vinyl box set

Bob Mould has announced details of the third part of his Distortion box set series covering his post-Husker Du years. This one covers 2008-2019, and includes District Line (2008), Life and Times (2009), Silver Age (2012), Beauty & Ruin (2014), Patch the Sky (2016) and Sunshine Rock (2019), as well as a bonus disc featuring his collaborations with Foo Fighters and Butch Walker, and his 2019 cover of Buzzcocks' "I Don't Mind" (the flipside is etched vinyl). The compilation also comes with a 28-page booklet featuring liner notes by journalist Keith Cameron as well as contributions from J Mascis and Shirley Manson, plus lyrics, photos and and memorabilia. The box set is out April 16 via Demon and you can preorder now.

Also out on April 14 is Distortion: Best of 1989-2019, a 24-track set that includes solo favorites, Sugar, and LoudBomb songs. There's also a four-CD special edition that digs a little deeper, with the fourth disc being live tracks from throughout the last 30 years. You can check out the tracklists for that below.

You can pick up the second volume of Distortion, covering 1996 - 2007 -- that includes the first-ever vinyl pressings of Modulate and the LoudBomb and BLOWOFF albums, plus a signed print -- in the BrooklynVegan shop. You can also get Bob's 2020 album, Blue Hearts in the shop too.

Watch a trailer for Distortion Vol 3 and listen to Bob's "I Don't Mind" cover below.

Distortion: The Best Of 1989-2019 tracklist



2LP Version

Side 1

1. Wishing Well

2. See A Little Light

3. Black Sheets Of Rain

4. A Good Idea - Sugar

5. If I Can’t Change Your Mind - Sugar

Side 2

1. Hoover Dam – Sugar

2. Tilted – Sugar

3. Gift – Sugar

4. Your Favorite Thing – Sugar

5. Egøverride

6. Moving Trucks

Side 3

1. 180 Rain

2. I Cannot Reverse You - LoudBomb

3. Circles

4. Paralyzed

5. The Silence Between Us

6. City Lights (Days Go By)

Side 4

1. Star Machine

2. The Descent

3. I Don’t Know You Anymore

4. The War

5. Voices In My Head

6. Daddy’s Favorite

7. Sunshine Rock

2CD Version

CD 1

1. Wishing Well

2. See A Little Light

3. Black Sheets Of Rain

4. One Good Reason

5. A Good Idea

6. Changes

7. Hoover Dam

8. If I Can't Change Your Mind

9. Tilted

10. Gift

11. Your Favorite Thing

12. I Hate Alternative Rock

13. Egøverride

14. Moving Trucks

15. Who Was Around?

CD 2

1. 180 Rain

2. I Cannot Reverse You

3. Circles

4. Paralyzed

5. Overload

6. Who Needs To Dream?

7. The Silence Between Us

8. Life And Times

9. City Lights (Days Go By)

10. Star Machine

11. The Descent

12. I Don't Know You Anymore

13. The War

14. Voices In My Head

15. Daddy's Favorite

16. Sunshine Rock

17. The Final Years

FOUR CD VERSION:

CD 1: 1989-1993

1. Sunspots

2. Wishing Well

3. See A Little Light

4. Poison Years

5. Sinners And Their Repentances

6. Black Sheets Of Rain

7. Stand Guard

8. One Good Reason

9. A Good Idea

10. Changes

11. Hoover Dam

12. If I Can't Change Your Mind

13. Needle Hits E

14. Tilted

15. Feeling Better

CD 2: 1994-2007

1. Gift

2. Your Favorite Thing

3. Gee Angel

4. I Hate Alternative Rock

5. Egøverride

6. Art Crisis

7. Moving Trucks

8. Who Was Around?

9. Sweet Serene

10. 180 Rain

11. Sunset Safety Glass

12. I Cannot Reverse You

13. Circles

14. Paralyzed

15. Days Of Rain

16. (Shine Your) Light Love Hope

(Morel’s Pink Noise Mix)

17. Hormone Love

18. Overload

CD 3: 2008-2019

1. Who Needs To Dream?

2. The Silence Between Us

3. Shelter Me

4. Very Temporary

5. Life And Times

6. City Lights (Days Go By)

7. Argos

8. Star Machine

9. The Descent

10. Keep Believing

11. I Don't Know You Anymore

12. The War

13. Tomorrow Morning

14. Voices In My Head

15. Daddy's Favorite

16. Black Confetti

17. Sunshine Rock

18. What Do You Want Me To Do

19. The Final Years

20. Lost Faith

21. Western Sunset

CD 4:

Live Bob Mould Live At Cabaret Metro, 14th May 1989

1. If You're True

2. Poison Years

3. Brasilia Crossed With Trenton

4. See A Little Light

Sugar Live At First Avenue, 2nd November 1994

5. Hoover Dam

6. After All The Roads Have Led To Nowhere

7. Helpless

8. If I Can't Change Your Mind

9. Explode And Make Up

BobMouldBand Live At The Forum, 29th October 1998

10. I Hate Alternative Rock

11. Stand Guard

12. Egøverride

13. Hanging Tree

Bob Mould Band Live At Kutsher’s Country Club, 21st

September 2008

14. Paralyzed

15. I Apologize

16. Chartered Trips

17. Celebrated Summer

18. Makes No Sense At All

19. New Day Rising