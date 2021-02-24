Bob Mould preps ‘Best of 1989-2019′ & 3rd ‘Distortion’ vinyl box set
Bob Mould has announced details of the third part of his Distortion box set series covering his post-Husker Du years. This one covers 2008-2019, and includes District Line (2008), Life and Times (2009), Silver Age (2012), Beauty & Ruin (2014), Patch the Sky (2016) and Sunshine Rock (2019), as well as a bonus disc featuring his collaborations with Foo Fighters and Butch Walker, and his 2019 cover of Buzzcocks' "I Don't Mind" (the flipside is etched vinyl). The compilation also comes with a 28-page booklet featuring liner notes by journalist Keith Cameron as well as contributions from J Mascis and Shirley Manson, plus lyrics, photos and and memorabilia. The box set is out April 16 via Demon and you can preorder now.
Also out on April 14 is Distortion: Best of 1989-2019, a 24-track set that includes solo favorites, Sugar, and LoudBomb songs. There's also a four-CD special edition that digs a little deeper, with the fourth disc being live tracks from throughout the last 30 years. You can check out the tracklists for that below.
You can pick up the second volume of Distortion, covering 1996 - 2007 -- that includes the first-ever vinyl pressings of Modulate and the LoudBomb and BLOWOFF albums, plus a signed print -- in the BrooklynVegan shop. You can also get Bob's 2020 album, Blue Hearts in the shop too.
Watch a trailer for Distortion Vol 3 and listen to Bob's "I Don't Mind" cover below.
Distortion: The Best Of 1989-2019 tracklist
2LP Version
Side 1
1. Wishing Well
2. See A Little Light
3. Black Sheets Of Rain
4. A Good Idea - Sugar
5. If I Can’t Change Your Mind - Sugar
Side 2
1. Hoover Dam – Sugar
2. Tilted – Sugar
3. Gift – Sugar
4. Your Favorite Thing – Sugar
5. Egøverride
6. Moving Trucks
Side 3
1. 180 Rain
2. I Cannot Reverse You - LoudBomb
3. Circles
4. Paralyzed
5. The Silence Between Us
6. City Lights (Days Go By)
Side 4
1. Star Machine
2. The Descent
3. I Don’t Know You Anymore
4. The War
5. Voices In My Head
6. Daddy’s Favorite
7. Sunshine Rock
2CD Version
CD 1
1. Wishing Well
2. See A Little Light
3. Black Sheets Of Rain
4. One Good Reason
5. A Good Idea
6. Changes
7. Hoover Dam
8. If I Can't Change Your Mind
9. Tilted
10. Gift
11. Your Favorite Thing
12. I Hate Alternative Rock
13. Egøverride
14. Moving Trucks
15. Who Was Around?
CD 2
1. 180 Rain
2. I Cannot Reverse You
3. Circles
4. Paralyzed
5. Overload
6. Who Needs To Dream?
7. The Silence Between Us
8. Life And Times
9. City Lights (Days Go By)
10. Star Machine
11. The Descent
12. I Don't Know You Anymore
13. The War
14. Voices In My Head
15. Daddy's Favorite
16. Sunshine Rock
17. The Final Years
FOUR CD VERSION:
CD 1: 1989-1993
1. Sunspots
2. Wishing Well
3. See A Little Light
4. Poison Years
5. Sinners And Their Repentances
6. Black Sheets Of Rain
7. Stand Guard
8. One Good Reason
9. A Good Idea
10. Changes
11. Hoover Dam
12. If I Can't Change Your Mind
13. Needle Hits E
14. Tilted
15. Feeling Better
CD 2: 1994-2007
1. Gift
2. Your Favorite Thing
3. Gee Angel
4. I Hate Alternative Rock
5. Egøverride
6. Art Crisis
7. Moving Trucks
8. Who Was Around?
9. Sweet Serene
10. 180 Rain
11. Sunset Safety Glass
12. I Cannot Reverse You
13. Circles
14. Paralyzed
15. Days Of Rain
16. (Shine Your) Light Love Hope
(Morel’s Pink Noise Mix)
17. Hormone Love
18. Overload
CD 3: 2008-2019
1. Who Needs To Dream?
2. The Silence Between Us
3. Shelter Me
4. Very Temporary
5. Life And Times
6. City Lights (Days Go By)
7. Argos
8. Star Machine
9. The Descent
10. Keep Believing
11. I Don't Know You Anymore
12. The War
13. Tomorrow Morning
14. Voices In My Head
15. Daddy's Favorite
16. Black Confetti
17. Sunshine Rock
18. What Do You Want Me To Do
19. The Final Years
20. Lost Faith
21. Western Sunset
CD 4:
Live Bob Mould Live At Cabaret Metro, 14th May 1989
1. If You're True
2. Poison Years
3. Brasilia Crossed With Trenton
4. See A Little Light
Sugar Live At First Avenue, 2nd November 1994
5. Hoover Dam
6. After All The Roads Have Led To Nowhere
7. Helpless
8. If I Can't Change Your Mind
9. Explode And Make Up
BobMouldBand Live At The Forum, 29th October 1998
10. I Hate Alternative Rock
11. Stand Guard
12. Egøverride
13. Hanging Tree
Bob Mould Band Live At Kutsher’s Country Club, 21st
September 2008
14. Paralyzed
15. I Apologize
16. Chartered Trips
17. Celebrated Summer
18. Makes No Sense At All
19. New Day Rising