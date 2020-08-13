Bob Mould readies massive career-spanning ‘Distortion’ box set
In addition to new album Blue Hearts that's out in September, Bob Mould is releasing a massive box set that compiles everything he's done post-Husker-Du. It's titled Distortion: 1989 - 2019 and is out October 2 via Demon Music Group. “It’s called Distortion because it describes the music and it fits the world we live in,” says Bob. “In this new age, everybody shares their life in real time. But I’m not done yet. If I didn't have a constantly active career, this anthology might feel like the proverbial dirt landing on top of my coffin — though somehow I seem to be able to crawl my way out of the dirt every time!”
Across 24 CDs, Distortion: 1989 - 2019 includes 18 studio albums (solo, Sugar, and electronica projects BLOWOFF and LoudBomb), plus four live albums and two albums of rarities and collaborations. It's 295 tracks total. The rarities discs include collaborations with Foo Fighters, Vic Chesnutt, Throwing Muses and Golden Palominos, a demo of "Dog On Fire" (aka The Daily Show theme) and lots more.
The Distortion CD box set also comes with a 72-page booklet features sleeve notes by rock journalist Keith Cameron, as well as new interviews with Bob; a foreword by Fred Armisen; essays by Richard Thompson, Shirley Manson and Best Coast’s Bethany Cosentino; and lyrics and unseen memorabilia.
There's also an eight-vinyl-album Distortion: 1989 - 1995 box coming out on October 2 that includes Bob's first two solo albums (1989's Workbook and 1990's Black Sheet of Rain) and Sugar's Copper Blue, Beaster, File Under Easy Listening, and Besides, as well a "Distortion Plus" disc that features some of the covers, b-sides and rarities from the CD box set. The vinyl was mastered by Jeff Lipton and Maria Rice, pressed on 140g clear splattered vinyl, and features new Simon Marchner sleeve artwork with a 28-page companion booklet with new sleeve notes, lyrics and memorabilia. This is the first of four vinyl box sets in the works, and the other three will be out in 2021.
Along with the announcement, Bob is sharing a version of Husker Du's "Could You Be the One" which was recorded at DC's 9:30 Club in 2005 and is from one of the live discs in the Distortion CD set. “For years, I didn’t play Hüsker Dü material with my subsequent touring bands.” He continues: “This was the first time my longtime friend and colleague Jason Narducy (bass) played in my touring band. Rich Morel (keys) was my work partner for 11 years in BLOWOFF, and the 9:30 Club was home for our monthly dance party. Brendan Canty (drums) nudged me out of my self-imposed ‘rock retirement’ after the 1998 Last Dog and Pony Show tour (which is also chronicled in the box set). Brendan's company Trixie Productions filmed and edited the show.”
Listen to that, and watch a trailer for the Distortion box set below.
BOB MOULD - DISTORTION: 1989-2019 24 CD boxset track listing:
CD 1 – Bob Mould - Workbook (1989)
Sunspots
Wishing Well
Heartbreak A Stranger
See A Little Light
Poison Years
Sinners And Their Repentances
Brasilia Crossed With Trenton
Compositions For The Young And Old
Lonely Afternoon
Dreaming, I Am
Whichever Way The Wind Blows
CD 2 – Bob Mould - Black Sheets Of Rain (1990)
Black Sheets Of Rain
Stand Guard
It's Too Late
One Good Reason
Stop Your Crying
Hanging Tree
The Last Night
Hear Me Calling
Out Of Your Life
Disappointed
Sacrifice / Let There Be Peace
CD 3 – Sugar – Copper Blue (1992)
The Act We Act
A Good Idea
Changes
Helpless
Hoover Dam
The Slim
If I Can't Change Your Mind
Fortune Teller
Slick
Man On The Moon
CD 4 – Sugar – Beaster (1993)
Come Around
Tilted
Judas Cradle
JC Auto
Feeling Better
Walking Away
CD 5 – Sugar – File Under: Easy Listening (1994)
Gift
Company Book
Your Favorite Thing
What You Want It To Be
Gee Angel
Panama City Motel
Can't Help You Anymore
Granny Cool
Believe What You're Saying
Explode And Make Up
CD 6 – Sugar – Besides (1995)
Needle Hits E
If I Can't Change Your Mind (Solo Mix)
Try Again
Where Diamonds Are Halos (Live At The Cabaret Metro, 22nd July 1992)
Armenia City In The Sky (Live At The Cabaret Metro, 22nd July 1992)
Clownmaster
Anyone (Live At The Cabaret Metro, 22nd July 1992)
JC Auto (Live At The Cabaret Metro, 22nd July 1992)
Believe What You're Saying (Campfire Mix)
Mind Is An Island
Frustration
Going Home
In The Eyes Of My Friends
And You Tell Me
If I Can't Change Your Mind (BBC Radio Session)
Hoover Dam (BBC Radio Session)
The Slim (BBC Radio Session)
Where Diamonds Are Halos (BBC Radio Session)
CD 7 – Bob Mould – Bob Mould (1996)
Anymore Time Between
I Hate Alternative Rock
Fort Knox, King Solomon
Next Time That You Leave
Egøverride
Thumbtack
Hair Stew
Deep Karma Canyon
Art Crisis
Roll Over And Die
CD 8 – Bob Mould – The Last Dog And Pony Show (1998)
New #1
Moving Trucks
Taking Everything
First Drag Of The Day
Classifieds
Who Was Around?
Skintrade
Vaporub
Sweet Serene
Megamanic
Reflecting Pool
Along The Way
CD 9 – Bob Mould – modulate. (2002)
180 Rain
Sunset Safety Glass
Semper Fi
Homecoming Parade
Lost Zoloft
Without?
Slay/Sway
The Receipt
Quasar
Soundonsound
Hornery
Comeonstrong
Trade
Author's Lament
CD 10 – LoudBomb – Long Play Grooves. (2002)
Theme (It's A Perfect Day)
Guys Like You
Devil v. Angel
I Cannot Reverse You
The Fall Collection
This Is The Way I Want It
BB DuBois
Factory Builders Convention
NumberNine
Heaven's On Fire
We Need The Truth
Helium
CD 11 – Bob Mould – Body Of Song (2005)
Circles
(Shine Your) Light Love Hope
Paralyzed
I Am Vision, I Am Sound
Underneath Days
Always Tomorrow
Days Of Rain
Best Thing
High Fidelity
Missing You
Gauze Of Friendship
Beating Heart The Prize
CD 12 – Blowoff – Blowoff (2006)
Hormone Love
Here And Now
Overload
Saturday Night All The Time
Life With A View
Man Keeps Winning
Lemonade
Tag It
Fallout
Get Inside With Me
Beautiful
Ballad Of Mark Dirt
CD 13 – Bob Mould – District Line (2008)
Stupid Now
Who Needs To Dream?
Again And Again
Old Highs, New Lows
Return To Dust
The Silence Between Us
Shelter Me
Very Temporary
Miniature Parade
Walls In Time
CD 14 – Bob Mould – Life And Times (2009)
Life And Times
The Breach
City Lights (Days Go By)
MM 17
Argos
Bad Blood Better
Wasted World
Spiraling Down
I'm Sorry, Baby, But You Can't Stand In My Light Any More
Lifetime
CD 15 – Bob Mould – Silver Age (2012)
Star Machine
Silver Age
The Descent
Briefest Moment
Steam Of Hercules
Fugue State
Round The City Square
Angels Rearrange
Keep Believing
First Time Joy
CD 16 – Bob Mould – Beauty And Ruin (2014)
Low Season
Little Glass Pill
I Don't Know You Anymore
Kid With Crooked Face
Nemeses Are Laughing
The War
Forgiveness
Hey Mr. Grey
Fire In The City
Tomorrow Morning
Let The Beauty Be
Fix It
CD 17 – Bob Mould – Patch The Sky (2016)
Voices In My Head
The End Of Things
Hold On
You Say You
Losing Sleep
Pray For Rain
Lucifer And God
Daddy's Favorite
Hands Are Tied
Black Confetti
Losing Time
Monument
CD 18 – Bob Mould – Sunshine Rock (2019)
Sunshine Rock
What Do You Want Me To Do
Sunny Love Song
Thirty Dozen Roses
The Final Years
Irrational Poison
I Fought
Sin King
Lost Faith
Camp Sunshine
Send Me A Postcard
Western Sunset
CD 19 – Bob Mould - Live At The Cabaret Metro, 1989 (1989)
Sunspots (Live At The Cabaret Metro, 14th May 1989)
Wishing Well (Live At The Cabaret Metro, 14th May 1989)
Compositions For The Young And Old (Live At The Cabaret Metro, 14th May 1989)
Heartbreak A Stranger (Live At The Cabaret Metro, 14th May 1989)
Dreaming, I Am (Live At The Cabaret Metro, 14th May 1989)
If You're True (Live At The Cabaret Metro, 14th May 1989)
Poison Years (Live At The Cabaret Metro, 14th May 1989)
Sinners And Their Repentances (Live At The Cabaret Metro, 14th May 1989)
Lonely Afternoon (Live At The Cabaret Metro, 14th May 1989)
Brasilia Crossed With Trenton (Live At The Cabaret Metro, 14th May 1989)
See A Little Light (Live At The Cabaret Metro, 14th May 1989)
Whichever Way The Wind Blows (Live At The Cabaret Metro, 14th May 1989)
All Those People Know (Live At The Cabaret Metro, 14th May 1989)
Shoot Out The Lights (Live At The Cabaret Metro, 14th May 1989)
Hardly Getting Over It (Live At The Cabaret Metro, 14th May 1989)
Celebrated Summer (Live At The Cabaret Metro, 14th May 1989)
Makes No Sense At All (Live At The Cabaret Metro, 14th May 1989)
CD 20 – Sugar – The Joke Is Always On Us, Sometimes (1995)
Gift (Live At First Avenue, 2nd November 1994)
Company Book (Live At First Avenue, 2nd November 1994)
Hoover Dam (Live At First Avenue, 2nd November 1994)
After All The Roads Have Led To Nowhere (Live At First Avenue, 2nd November 1994)
Where Diamonds Are Halos (Live At First Avenue, 2nd November 1994)
Slick (Live At First Avenue, 2nd November 1994)
Going Home (Live At First Avenue, 2nd November 1994)
Running Out Of Time (Live At First Avenue, 2nd November 1994)
Frustration (Live At First Avenue, 2nd November 1994)
Changes (Live At First Avenue, 2nd November 1994)
Can't Help You Any More (Live At First Avenue, 2nd November 1994)
Helpless (Live At First Avenue, 2nd November 1994)
If I Can't Change Your Mind (Live At First Avenue, 2nd November 1994)
In The Eyes Of My Friends (Live At First Avenue, 2nd November 1994)
Clownmaster (Live At First Avenue, 2nd November 1994)
Gee Angel (Live At First Avenue, 2nd November 1994)
Explode And Make Up (Live At First Avenue, 2nd November 1994)
The Slim (Live At First Avenue, 2nd November 1994)
CD 21 – BobMouldBand – LiveDog98 (2002)
Moving Trucks (Live At The Forum, 29th October 1998)
Taking Everything (Live At The Forum, 29th October 1998)
First Drag Of The Day (Live At The Forum, 29th October 1998)
I Hate Alternative Rock (Live At The Forum, 29th October 1998)
Stand Guard (Live At The Forum, 29th October 1998)
Classifieds (Live At The Forum, 29th October 1998)
Hear Me Calling (Live At The Forum, 29th October 1998)
Art Crisis (Live At The Forum, 29th October 1998)
Anymore Time Between (Live At The Forum, 29th October 1998)
Skintrade (Live At The Forum, 29th October 1998)
Eternally Fried (Live At The Forum, 29th October 1998)
Roll Over And Die (Live At The Forum, 29th October 1998)
Lonely Afternoon (Live At The Forum, 29th October 1998)
Egøverride (Live At The Forum, 29th October 1998)
Reflecting Pool (Live At The Forum, 29th October 1998)
Disappointed (Live At The Forum, 29th October 1998)
Hanging Tree (Live At The Forum, 29th October 1998)
Man On The Moon (Live At The Forum, 29th October 1998)
CD 22 – Bob Mould Band – Live At ATP 2008 (2009)
The Act We Act (Live At Kutshers Country Club, 21st September 2008)
A Good Idea (Live At Kutshers Country Club, 21st September 2008)
I Hate Alternative Rock (Live At Kutshers Country Club, 21st September 2008)
See A Little Light (Live At Kutshers Country Club, 21st September 2008)
Hoover Dam (Live At Kutshers Country Club, 21st September 2008)
Circles (Live At Kutshers Country Club, 21st September 2008)
Paralyzed (Live At Kutshers Country Club, 21st September 2008)
I Apologize (Live At Kutshers Country Club, 21st September 2008)
Chartered Trips (Live At Kutshers Country Club, 21st September 2008)
Celebrated Summer (Live At Kutshers Country Club, 21st September 2008)
Makes No Sense At All (Live At Kutshers Country Club, 21st September 2008)
New Day Rising (Live At Kutshers Country Club, 21st September 2008)
CD 23 – Distortion Plus: 1989-2019
All Those People Know
No Water In Hell
Dying From The Inside Out (The Golden Palominos)
Dio (Throwing Muses)
Hickory Wind (Bob Mould And Vic Chesnutt)
Can't Fight It
Turning Of The Tide
Dog On Fire (Demo)
Fort Knox, King Solomon (Live At First Avenue, March 1995)
I Hate Alternative Rock (Live At First Avenue, March 1995)
Wanted Was
Eternally Fried
Doubleface
He Didn't (The 6ths)
CD 24 – Distortion Plus: 1989-2019
Castor And Pollux
Surveyors And Cranes
Love Escalator
Lowdown Ground
My Old Friend
Nihil
Could You Be The One? (Live At The 9:30 Club, 7th October 2005)
I Apologize (Live At The 9:30 Club, 7th October 2005)
Chartered Trips (Live At The 9:30 Club, 7th October 2005)
Dear Rosemary (Foo Fighters)
Father's Day (Butch Walkers)
I Don't Mind
BOB MOULD - DISTORTION: 1989-1995 8 LP track listing:
LP 1 – Bob Mould - Workbook (1989)
Side A
1. Sunspots
2. Wishing Well
3. Heartbreak A Stranger
4. See A Little Light
5. Poison Years
6. Sinners And Their Repentances
Side B
1. Brasilia Crossed With Trenton
2. Compositions For The Young And Old
3. Lonely Afternoon
4. Dreaming, I Am
5. Whichever Way The Wind Blows
LP 2 – Bob Mould - Black Sheets Of Rain (1990)
Side A
1. Black Sheets Of Rain
2. Stand Guard
3. It’s Too Late
4. One Good Reason
5. Stop Your Crying
Side B
1. Hanging Tree
2. The Last Night
3. Hear Me Calling
4. Out Of Your Life
5. Disappointed
6. Sacrifice / Let There Be Peace
LP 3 – Sugar – Copper Blue (1992)
Side A
1. The Act We Act
2. A Good Idea
3. Changes
4. Helpless
5. Hoover Dam
Side B
1. The Slim
2. If I Can't Change Your Mind
3. Fortune Teller
4. Slick
5. Man On The Moon
LP 4 – Sugar – Beaster (1993)
Side A
1. Come Around
2. Tilted
3. Judas Cradle
Side B
1. JC Auto
2. Feeling Better
3. Walking Away
LP 5 – Sugar – File Under: Easy Listening (1994)
Side A
1. Gift
2. Company Book
3. Your Favorite Thing
4. What You Want It To Be
5. Gee Angel
Side B
1. Panama City Motel
2. Can't Help You Anymore
3. Granny Cool
4. Believe What You're Saying
5. Explode And Make Up
LP 6 & 7 – Sugar – Besides (1995)
Side A
1. Needle Hits E
2. If I Can't Change Your Mind (Solo Mix)
3. Try Again
4. Where Diamonds Are Halos (Live At The Cabaret Metro, 22nd July 1992)
5. Armenia City In The Sky (Live At The Cabaret Metro, 22nd July 1992)
Side B
1. Clownmaster
2. Anyone (Live At The Cabaret Metro, 22nd July 1992)
3. JC Auto (Live At The Cabaret Metro, 22nd July 1992)
4. Believe What You're Saying (Campfire Mix)
5. Mind Is An Island
Side C
1. Frustration
2. Going Home
3. In The Eyes Of My Friends
4. And You Tell Me
Side D
1. If I Can't Change Your Mind (BBC Radio Session)
2. Hoover Dam (BBC Radio Session)
3. The Slim (BBC Radio Session)
4. Where Diamonds Are Halos (BBC Radio Session)
LP 8 – Distortion Plus:1989 – 1995
Side A
1. All Those People Know (Bob Mould)
2. No Water In Hell (Bob Mould)
3. Dying From The Inside Out (The Golden Palominos)
Side B
1. Dio (Throwing Muses)
2. Hickory Wind (Bob Mould and Vic Chesnutt)
3. Can’t Fight It (Bob Mould)
4. Turning Of The Tide (Bob Mould)