Bob Mould readies massive career-spanning ‘Distortion’ box set

In addition to new album Blue Hearts that's out in September, Bob Mould is releasing a massive box set that compiles everything he's done post-Husker-Du. It's titled Distortion: 1989 - 2019 and is out October 2 via Demon Music Group. “It’s called Distortion because it describes the music and it fits the world we live in,” says Bob. “In this new age, everybody shares their life in real time. But I’m not done yet. If I didn't have a constantly active career, this anthology might feel like the proverbial dirt landing on top of my coffin — though somehow I seem to be able to crawl my way out of the dirt every time!”

Across 24 CDs, Distortion: 1989 - 2019 includes 18 studio albums (solo, Sugar, and electronica projects BLOWOFF and LoudBomb), plus four live albums and two albums of rarities and collaborations. It's 295 tracks total. The rarities discs include collaborations with Foo Fighters, Vic Chesnutt, Throwing Muses and Golden Palominos, a demo of "Dog On Fire" (aka The Daily Show theme) and lots more.

The Distortion CD box set also comes with a 72-page booklet features sleeve notes by rock journalist Keith Cameron, as well as new interviews with Bob; a foreword by Fred Armisen; essays by Richard Thompson, Shirley Manson and Best Coast’s Bethany Cosentino; and lyrics and unseen memorabilia.

You can pre-order the CD box here.

There's also an eight-vinyl-album Distortion: 1989 - 1995 box coming out on October 2 that includes Bob's first two solo albums (1989's Workbook and 1990's Black Sheet of Rain) and Sugar's Copper Blue, Beaster, File Under Easy Listening, and Besides, as well a "Distortion Plus" disc that features some of the covers, b-sides and rarities from the CD box set. The vinyl was mastered by Jeff Lipton and Maria Rice, pressed on 140g clear splattered vinyl, and features new Simon Marchner sleeve artwork with a 28-page companion booklet with new sleeve notes, lyrics and memorabilia. This is the first of four vinyl box sets in the works, and the other three will be out in 2021.

You can preorder the vinyl Distortion box here.

Along with the announcement, Bob is sharing a version of Husker Du's "Could You Be the One" which was recorded at DC's 9:30 Club in 2005 and is from one of the live discs in the Distortion CD set. “For years, I didn’t play Hüsker Dü material with my subsequent touring bands.” He continues: “This was the first time my longtime friend and colleague Jason Narducy (bass) played in my touring band. Rich Morel (keys) was my work partner for 11 years in BLOWOFF, and the 9:30 Club was home for our monthly dance party. Brendan Canty (drums) nudged me out of my self-imposed ‘rock retirement’ after the 1998 Last Dog and Pony Show tour (which is also chronicled in the box set). Brendan's company Trixie Productions filmed and edited the show.”

Listen to that, and watch a trailer for the Distortion box set below.

--

--

