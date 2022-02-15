Bob Mould releases new live EP, announces solo electric tour
Bob Mould has just released a new live EP titled The Ocean, which features three solo acoustic live performances that were originally recorded for NPR’s World Café Live. It's out now and you can stream it below.
“One of my special places is Ocean Beach in San Francisco,” Mould says. “Over the past twelve years, I’ve spent many early mornings walking the shoreline. There’s very few people at dawn: fishers, joggers with dogs, surfers. Depending on the tide cycle, the beach takes on different appearances – sandy sheets of reflective glass, ever-shifting playground for Snowy Plovers and other birds, ocean matter washed up on the shore. I think clearly when walking through the mixture of salt, sand, wind and water. The beach beneath my feet, waves as far as the eye can see, the twinkling night sky giving way to colorful morning light. The constant din of the waves does wonders for my tinnitus. It’s a grounding, soothing, calming feeling – a place to rest. And, there’s always the undertow — that chance of ending up in deeper waters. The Ocean is my homage to those visions, senses, and emotions.”
Bob has also announced a spring solo electric tour that includes stops in Los Angeles, Berkeley, Portland, Vancouver, Seattle, Woodstock, Pawling, NY and more. Currently there's no NYC show but all dates are listed below.
BOB MOULD - 2022 TOUR DATES
Wed Mar 30 Ventura CA Ventura Music Hall
Fri Apr 01 Palm Springs CA Alibi
Sat Apr 02 San Diego CA Casbah
Sun Apr 03 San Juan Capistrano CA Coach House
Tue Apr 05 Los Angeles CA Troubadour
Wed Apr 06 Sacramento CA Harlow’s
Fri Apr 08 Petaluma CA Mystic Theater
Sat Apr 09 Santa Cruz CA Felton Music Hall
Sun Apr 10 Berkeley CA Freight & Salvage
Tue Apr 12 Portland OR Doug Fir
Thu Apr 14 Vancouver BC Rickshaw Theatre
Fri Apr 15 Bellingham WA Mount Baker Theatre Lounge
Sat Apr 16 Olympia WA Capitol Theater
Mon Apr 18 Seattle WA Triple Door
Tue Apr 19 Eugene OR Sessions Music Hall
Fri May 13 Newton NJ Newton Theater
Sat May 14 York PA Appell Center
Sun May 15 Philadelphia PA World Café Live (seated)
Tue May 17 Pawling NY Daryl’s House
Wed May 18 Albany NY Lark Hall
Fri May 20 Woodstock NY Levon Helm Studio
Sat May 21 Plymouth NH Flying Monkey
Tue May 24 Old Saybrook CT The Kate
Thu May 26 East Greenwich RI Greenwich Odeon
Fri May 27 North Truro MA Payomet Performing Arts Center (Cape Cod)
Thu Jun 09 Brighton UK Concorde 2
Fri Jun 10 Southampton UK Engine Rooms
Sun Jun 12 Birmingham UK The Mill
Tue Jun 14 Oxford UK Oxford O2 Academy 2
Thu Jun 16 London UK Islington Assembly Hall
Fri Jun 17 Nottingham UK Rescue Rooms
Sat Jun 18 Stoke-on-Trent UK The Sugarmill
Mon Jun 20 Bristol UK Thekla
Wed Jun 22 Glasgow UK Oran Mor
Thu Jun 23 Newcastle UK Riverside
Fri Jun 24 Liverpool UK Arts Club
Sat Jun 25 Leeds UK Brudenell Social Club
Mon Jun 27 Chester UK The Live Rooms
Tue Jun 28 Cardiff UK The Globe
Thu Jun 30 Belfast UK Limelight 2
Fri Jul 01 Dublin IE Whelan’s
Fri Oct 07 Louisville KY Headliner’s Music Hall
Sat Oct 08 Bloomington IN Buskirk Chumley Theater
Sun Oct 09 Nashville TN City Winery
Tue Oct 11 Athens GA 40 Watt
Wed Oct 12 Atlanta GA City Winery
Fri Oct 14 Ponte Vedra FL Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
Sat Oct 15 Charleston SC Pour House
Sun Oct 16 Carrboro NC The ArtsCenter
Tue Oct 18 Richmond VA The Broadberry
Sat Oct 22 Rocky Mount VA Harvester Performance Center
Sun Oct 23 Asheville NC Grey Eagle