Bob Mould releases new live EP, announces solo electric tour

Bob Mould has just released a new live EP titled The Ocean, which features three solo acoustic live performances that were originally recorded for NPR’s World Café Live. It's out now and you can stream it below.

“One of my special places is Ocean Beach in San Francisco,” Mould says. “Over the past twelve years, I’ve spent many early mornings walking the shoreline. There’s very few people at dawn: fishers, joggers with dogs, surfers. Depending on the tide cycle, the beach takes on different appearances – sandy sheets of reflective glass, ever-shifting playground for Snowy Plovers and other birds, ocean matter washed up on the shore. I think clearly when walking through the mixture of salt, sand, wind and water. The beach beneath my feet, waves as far as the eye can see, the twinkling night sky giving way to colorful morning light. The constant din of the waves does wonders for my tinnitus. It’s a grounding, soothing, calming feeling – a place to rest. And, there’s always the undertow — that chance of ending up in deeper waters. The Ocean is my homage to those visions, senses, and emotions.”

Bob has also announced a spring solo electric tour that includes stops in Los Angeles, Berkeley, Portland, Vancouver, Seattle, Woodstock, Pawling, NY and more. Currently there's no NYC show but all dates are listed below.

BOB MOULD - 2022 TOUR DATES

Wed Mar 30 Ventura CA Ventura Music Hall

Fri Apr 01 Palm Springs CA Alibi

Sat Apr 02 San Diego CA Casbah

Sun Apr 03 San Juan Capistrano CA Coach House

Tue Apr 05 Los Angeles CA Troubadour

Wed Apr 06 Sacramento CA Harlow’s

Fri Apr 08 Petaluma CA Mystic Theater

Sat Apr 09 Santa Cruz CA Felton Music Hall

Sun Apr 10 Berkeley CA Freight & Salvage

Tue Apr 12 Portland OR Doug Fir

Thu Apr 14 Vancouver BC Rickshaw Theatre

Fri Apr 15 Bellingham WA Mount Baker Theatre Lounge

Sat Apr 16 Olympia WA Capitol Theater

Mon Apr 18 Seattle WA Triple Door

Tue Apr 19 Eugene OR Sessions Music Hall

Fri May 13 Newton NJ Newton Theater

Sat May 14 York PA Appell Center

Sun May 15 Philadelphia PA World Café Live (seated)

Tue May 17 Pawling NY Daryl’s House

Wed May 18 Albany NY Lark Hall

Fri May 20 Woodstock NY Levon Helm Studio

Sat May 21 Plymouth NH Flying Monkey

Tue May 24 Old Saybrook CT The Kate

Thu May 26 East Greenwich RI Greenwich Odeon

Fri May 27 North Truro MA Payomet Performing Arts Center (Cape Cod)

Thu Jun 09 Brighton UK Concorde 2

Fri Jun 10 Southampton UK Engine Rooms

Sun Jun 12 Birmingham UK The Mill

Tue Jun 14 Oxford UK Oxford O2 Academy 2

Thu Jun 16 London UK Islington Assembly Hall

Fri Jun 17 Nottingham UK Rescue Rooms

Sat Jun 18 Stoke-on-Trent UK The Sugarmill

Mon Jun 20 Bristol UK Thekla

Wed Jun 22 Glasgow UK Oran Mor

Thu Jun 23 Newcastle UK Riverside

Fri Jun 24 Liverpool UK Arts Club

Sat Jun 25 Leeds UK Brudenell Social Club

Mon Jun 27 Chester UK The Live Rooms

Tue Jun 28 Cardiff UK The Globe

Thu Jun 30 Belfast UK Limelight 2

Fri Jul 01 Dublin IE Whelan’s

Fri Oct 07 Louisville KY Headliner’s Music Hall

Sat Oct 08 Bloomington IN Buskirk Chumley Theater

Sun Oct 09 Nashville TN City Winery

Tue Oct 11 Athens GA 40 Watt

Wed Oct 12 Atlanta GA City Winery

Fri Oct 14 Ponte Vedra FL Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

Sat Oct 15 Charleston SC Pour House

Sun Oct 16 Carrboro NC The ArtsCenter

Tue Oct 18 Richmond VA The Broadberry

Sat Oct 22 Rocky Mount VA Harvester Performance Center

Sun Oct 23 Asheville NC Grey Eagle