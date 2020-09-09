Bob Mould shares “Siberian Butterfly” from new album

Bob Mould has shared a third track from his upcoming album Blue Hearts. "Siberian Butterfly" is the kind of instantly catchy, anthemic punk track which has been Mould's signature for 40 years and he says it initially spoke to "the notion of 'collectors' – people with excessive means who gather the works of creative folk for their ego-driven portfolios."

"As I kept writing," Bob continues, "the narrative shifted toward themes of change, growth, and freedom. These motifs are central to how we become our true selves. This is how we begin our journey toward our true identities."

Bob also says the song is autobiographical. "I put myself through some self-hating years as a young gay man – never feeling “good enough,” not recognizing the positive qualities I had to offer, while inhibiting the development of my gay identity. I hope for a world where all people can be what they want to be. Life seems shorter every day; maybe this simple song can be of use to people who are struggling to find their true selves."

Stream "Siberian Butterfly" below.

Blue Hearts is out September 25 via Merge. Bob is also releasing a massive, career-spanning box set in October.