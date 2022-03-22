Bob Odenkirk & David Cross talking ‘Summer in Argyle’ podcast at 92Y

Bob Odenkirk and his son, Nate Odenkirk, have created Summer in Argyle, a new murder mystery comedy podcast for Audible. The voice cast also features Bob's Mr. Show co-creator David Cross, as well Globochem associates Paul F Tompkins and Brian Posehn, plus Tim Robinson (I Think You Should Leave), Carl Tart, Stephanie Courtney, Lyric Lewis, Stephanie Hsu, and more. The tagline for the series is "One town. One murder. One million hot dogs," and here's the synopsis:

Welcome to Argyle. Grab a hot dog and allow town narrator Jeremy Zax (Bob Odenkirk) to regale you with this region’s rich history! Founded in 1843 by settlers with their sights set on California, these brave souls grew too tired and instead settled for Ohio. Argylites love to celebrate the spirit of “close enough,” like that of Richie McDonough (Brian Posehn) a young man who was a stupendous substitute bowler that never bowled and instead kept the bench warm. His untimely, mysterious death in the Summer of 2013 is Argyle’s darkest secret. Hear how Richie met his fate, beginning with Argyle’s annual hot dog eating contest and ending with the town’s annual murder. Along the way, you’ll see that Argyle truly has it all: a DMV that’s also a fancy restaurant; the world’s largest lost-and-found; a surgeon who doubles as a magician; and so much more!

You can check out the Summer in Argyle trailer below.

You can go see Bob, Nate and David talking about Summer in Argyle at NYC's 92Y on March 28; tickets are on sale now.

Bob was in NYC not too long ago on the book tour for his new memoir, and Better Call Saul returns for the first half of its sixth and final season on April 18. You can watch the BCS trailer below, too.