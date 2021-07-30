Bob Odenkirk had a “small heart attack”: “I’ll be back soon”

Bob Odenkirk has given an update on his condition after collapsing on the set of Better Call Saul on Tuesday. In a series of tweets, he wrote that he had a "small heart attack," and that he was on the mend, and wouldn't need surgery.

"Hi. It's Bob," he wrote. "Thank you. To my family and friends who have surrounded me this week. And for the outpouring of love from everyone who expressed concern and care for me. It’s overwhelming. But I feel the love and it means so much."

"I had a small heart attack," he continued. "But I'm going to be ok thanks to Rosa Estrada and the doctors who knew how to fix the blockage without surgery. Also, AMC and SONYs support and help throughout this has been next-level. I'm going to take a beat to recover but I'll be back soon."

Wishing Bob a speedy recovery!

Breaking Bad spinoff Better Call Saul is in the midst of shooting its sixth and final season.