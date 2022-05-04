Bob Odenkirk helps Beach Bunny celebrate May the 4th in “Karaoke” video

It's May the 4th, which means all sort of Star Wars news and tributes are happening. Beach Bunny are getting into the spirit and feeling the force in their new sci-fi themed video for "Karaoke," from their upcoming album, Emotional Creature. They get some Obi-Wan-esque help from Better Call Saul's Bob Odenkirk, who makes a cameo near the end as Star Captain. It's a fun, playful video and you can watch that below.

“‘Karaoke’ is a song about having a crush - it’s about infatuation, fleeting feelings, and the bittersweet nature of uncertainty," says Beach Bunny's Lili Trifilio of the song. "It’s about learning pieces of who someone is and liking them before even knowing the whole story.”

Beach Bunny are on tour now and will be in NYC this month for shows at Brooklyn Steel on 5/13 and 5/14. All dates are listed below. Emotional Creature is out July 22 via Mom+Pop.

Beach Bunny 2022 Tour Dates:

5/4/2022 - Omaha, NE - The Waiting Room Lounge SOLD OUT

5/6/2022 - Laurence, KS - Granada Theatre

5/7/2022 - Indianapolis, IN - Hi Fi Annex SOLD OUT

5/9/2022 - Albany, NY - Empire Live

5/10/2022 - Burlington, VT - Higher Ground SOLD OUT

5/12/2022 - Boston, MA House of Blues - Boston

5/13/2022 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel

5/14/2022 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel

5/15/2022 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club SOLD OUT

5/17/2022 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage

5/18/2022 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia

5/20/2022 - Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel

5/21/2022 - Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle SOLD OUT

5/22/2022 - Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse

5/24/2022 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville

5/25/2022 - Louisville, KY - Headliners Music Hall

5/27/2022 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall

7/22/2022 - Seattle, WA - Capitol Hill Block Party

7/30/2022 - Detroit, IL - MoPop Festival

7/31/2022 - Chicago, IL - Lollapalooza

8/28/2022 - Columbus, OH - WonderBus Music and Arts Festival