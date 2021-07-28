Bob Odenkirk in stable condition after collapsing on ‘Better Call Saul’ set

UPDATE: A rep for Bob said in a statement that he "in stable condition after experiencing a heart-related incident." The statement continues, "He and his family would like to express gratitude for the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, as well as his cast, crew and producers who have stayed by his side. The Odenkirks would also like to thank everyone for the outpouring of well wishes and ask for their privacy at this time as Bob works on his recovery."

--

Original post...

Bob Odenkirk was rushed to the hospital after collapsing on the set of Better Call Saul, TMZ reports and CNN confirms.

Sources tell TMZ that the incident happened in New Mexico on Tuesday. "We're told Odenkirk went down, and was immediately surrounded by crew members who called an ambulance," they say, before adding, "We're told it's unclear if he was conscious when he was transported, but a source close to Odenkirk tells us he is still in the hospital under the care of doctors."

We're hoping for the best and we'll keep you posted if more updates come in.

Better Call Saul, a spinoff of Breaking Bad, is currently shooting its sixth and final season. Bob Odenkirk also stars in a sketch in the new season of I Think You Should Leave, and he starred in and co-produced the 2021 film Nobody.