Bob Odenkirk touring for new memoir ‘Comedy Comedy Comedy Drama’

Bob Odenkirk will release his first memoir, Comedy Comedy Comedy Drama, on March 1. The title is also an apt description of the arc of his career, which included The Ben Stiller Show, SNL and Mr. Show before getting cast as Saul Goodman on Breaking Bad which led to his Emmy-winning starring role in Better Call Saul and, more recently, action-thriller Nobody.

Bob will be taking the book on the road for a promotional tour across major U.S. cities, including Brooklyn, Chicago, Portland, San Francisco, Los Angeles and Tucson, and he'll also be doing UK dates in London and Manchester. All dates are listed below.

The Brooklyn event happens February 28 at The William Vale Hotel for WORD Bookstore and he'll be in conversation with Rolling Stone TV critic Alan Sepinwall. The Los Angeles event happens March 9 at Live Talk Los Angeles at the Aratani Theatre. Head to Bob's official website for full detail and all tour dates are listed below.

Better Call Saul should be back for its sixth and final season later this year, premiere date TBA. Stay tuned.

BOB ODENKIRK - 2022 BOOK TOUR

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK on Monday, February 28 at 7:45pm

In conversation with Alan Sepinwall for WORD Bookstore at the William Vale Hotel

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS on Wednesday, March 2 at 7pm

In conversation with Tim Meadows at the Chicago Humanities Festival

for Seminary Co-op at The Music Box

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS on Thursday, March 3 at 12pm

In conversation with Mark Caro at the University Club of Chicago

NAPERVILLE, ILLINOIS on Thursday, March 3 at 7pm

In conversation with TBD for Anderson’s Bookshop at Community Christian Church

PORTLAND, OREGON on Monday, March 7 at 7:30pm

In conversation with Cheryl Strayed for Powell’s Books at Revolution Hall

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA on Tuesday, March 8 at 6pm

In conversation with Dave Eggers for Book Passage at the Ferry Building

VIRTUAL EVENT on Wednesday, March 9 at 6pm ET / 5pm CT / 3pm PT

In conversation with TBD for Barnes & Noble

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA on Wednesday, March 9 at 8pm

In conversation with TBD for Live Talk Los Angeles at the Aratani Theatre

TUCSON, ARIZONA on Sunday, March 13 at 2:30pm

In conversation with Noah Hawley at the Tucson Festival of Books

MANCHESTER, UK on Thursday, March 17 (time TBD)

In conversation with TBD for Fane Productions

LONDON, UK on Friday, March 18 at 7:30pm

In conversation with TBD for Fane Productions at Alexandra Palace