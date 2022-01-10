Bob Saget, RIP

Sad news: comedian and actor Bob Saget was found dead Sunday at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Fla. He was 65. Variety notes the news was confirmed by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office who wrote in a statement, "Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room. The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case."

Best known for his family-friendly role on sitcom Full House and as host of America's Funniest Home Videos, Bob was also a comedian's comedian with a dark and often filthy stand-up act. Bob was currently on a stand-up tour that was set to run through June. He performed in Jacksonville, FL on Saturday night and wrote on Twitter, "Loved tonight’s show @PV_ConcertHall in Jacksonville. Appreciative audience. Thanks again to @RealTimWilkins for opening. I had no idea I did a 2 hr set tonight. I’m happily addicted again to this shit."

Rest in peace, Bob.