Bob Saget’s last role was starring as a chef in Desiigner’s new music video (watch)

Before Bob Saget's untimely death at age 65 last month, the beloved comedian and actor had filmed what Rolling Stone says was his last role: a chef in the new music video for Desiigner's "Bakin'." Here's what the song's co-writer and producer DJ Whoo Kid told Rolling Stone about it:

“We needed a chef for the video and I remember thinking, ‘Who the fuck is gonna be the chef who can make it weird?’” Whoo Kid says, adding that he also asked Willie Nelson, who was unavailable at the time. “Then immediately I thought ‘Bob Saget!’ Nobody on set believed me when I said he’d come until he actually drove up and rang the bell, like this was a Full House episode. When you have rappers pull up for videos, they bring a Maybach, or rent a Lambo, they show off. He shows up and parks his Lexus on the grass and comes in looking like a dad.” [...] “He kept calling it a rap video; I don’t even say ‘rap’ anymore,” Whoo Kid says with a chuckle. “You could tell he was old-school. He wouldn’t even say ‘twerk,’ he would ask if there was going to be a lot of booty-shaking. But we didn’t do that for him; I knew he’s got a wife and everything, I told him all I wanted him to do was cook.”

The video also stars Snoop Dogg, Jay Pharoah, Whoo Kid, and the song's other producer/co-writer, Slushii, and Jay Pharoah also said, "It’s so funny because this video is a testament to what Bob Saget was on stage. He was the item of incongruity. He would go up there and he would say all of this outlandish shit, and people wouldn’t expect him to say it. The fact that it was so extreme and it was coming from America’s favorite dad, it messed people up. It’s the same thing in this video."

Desiigner added, "Full House, Nick at Nite, Bob Saget used to rock me to sleep at night man. It was a starstruck moment for me seeing him bumping to my music. After he passed away, it was different seeing that now that he’s back with the universe. We want to turn this up for Bob, you could say this is a going home party for him."

