Bob Weir birthday celebration streaming w/ Grateful Dead footage, Phil Lesh, Joe Russo, more

Grateful Dead's Bob Weir turns 73 on Friday, October 16, and to celebrate, Fans.live is airing a marathon streaming celebration. It begins at 10 AM ET, and features footage from The Dead's final five "Fare Thee Well" shows in CA and IL, as well as performances from Dead & Company, RatDog, Bob Weir and Wolf Bros, Phil Lesh & Friends, Joe Russo's Almost Dead, Bobby & Phil Duo, and more. There will also be messages from Weir's collaborators and friends.

The broadcast will be free to watch, and they'll be collecting donations for the National Independent Talent Organization, NITO, who are advocating for financial aid for independent artists, managers, talent agents, event staff, and others involved with live music.

