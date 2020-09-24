Bob Weir, Phil Lesh, Marco Benevento & more feature on “Democracy Comes Alive” stream

Live for Live Music and voter registration and participation advocates HeadCount are pairing up to present Democracy Comes Alive, a virtual festival to promote voting. You can check your registration status, register to vote, or donate to HeadCount to watch the stream, which airs on Saturday, October 3 at 1 PM ET.

"People have fought and died, and are still fighting, for the universal right to vote in this country," Kunj Shah, Live For Live Music founder, says. "However, so many of our country’s eligible citizens still do not wield this awesome power bestowed upon them, which in turn leads to presidents and representatives enacting laws that aren’t in their best interest. Democracy works best when all citizens of a country participate, so we’re looking to encourage just that with Democracy Comes Alive, alongside the support of HeadCount."

"Many of these artists have been HeadCount supporters since all the way back to 2004," Headcount co-founder Andy Bernstein says. "And the younger acts have been championing democracy from the beginning of their careers. Right now, during this election, is when we all need to be fighting for democracy."

SiriusXM's Ari Fink will host the stream, which features Bruce Hornsby, Dawes, Hiss Golden Messenger, Lettuce, Marco Benevento, Michael Franti, Phil Lesh and Friends, Trampled by Turtles, Warren Haynes, and more, as well as conversations with Bob Weir, Bill Kreutzmann, Jon Fishman, Oteil Burbridge, Peter Shapiro, and more. See the lineup in full below.