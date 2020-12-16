Bob Weir playing virtual Georgia runoff benefit fest (lineup) ++ New Year’s Eve concert

Grateful Dead's Bob Weir took part in the October's Head Count-benefitting Democracy Comes Alive livestream, and he's also onboard for its followup. Georgia Comes Alive streams on Saturday, December 26 at 3 PM ET, and benefits Head Count's work to get out the vote in Georgia's Senate runoff elections. Bob will perform as part of a supergroup called, fittingly, "The Lame Ducks," with his Dead & Company bandmate Jeff Chimenti, his Wolf Bros bandmate Jay Lane, and Dave Schools of Widespread Panic.

The Georgia Comes Alive lineup also features Portugal. The Man, Diplo, Dave Matthews, Ben Folds, Big Freedia, Blind Boys of Alabama, Grate Potter, Patterson Hood of Drive-By Truckers, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Tank and the Bangas, Warren Haynes, Los Lobos, The Soul Rebels, Taylor Goldsmith of Dawes, and more. See it in full on the poster below.

"The stakes are incredibly high in the Georgia runoffs," Founder of Live for Live Music and the Comes Alive series, Kunj Shah, said in a statement. "The fate of the music industry, struggling small businesses around the country, and our democracy as a whole are at stake. With Georgia Comes Alive, we hope to once again channel the power of music to support the grassroots organizations getting people to the polls in January and shine a national spotlight on the importance of participation in democracy."

Donating via Georgia Comes Alive will get you access to the stream.

Meanwhile, Weir recently announced another livestream, too. He'll ring in the new year with Wolf Bros, Jeff Chimenti, and Greg Leisz with a virtual concert from TRI Studios in San Rafael. Tickets and merch are on sale now.