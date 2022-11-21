Bobbie Lovesong signs with Woodsist, releasing ‘On the Wind’ in January (watch “Inner Sea” video)

After a decade of self-releasing music, Brooklyn artist Bobbie Lovesong has signed with Woodsist, who are re-releasing her 2021 album On the Wind -- and giving her her first-ever vinyl release -- on January 20.

Bobbie made the album in Taos, NM on an extended stay during the peak of the pandemic, where she podded with a group of likeminded musicians that included Young Guv. "I was using my friend's laptop while I could and started recording songs using the laptop microphone in logic," Bobbie says. "Since I was borrowing from a friend, I didn't want to ask for too much. We shared a room at this point with bunk beds and I remember recording the instruments up on the top bunk while my friend was reading a book on the bottom bunk. We eventually moved into an earthship and I was able to move all my belongings to Taos, but not until later when I had half the album already finished. I recorded, played and mixed everything on the album. It became my own personal escape from the group I was living with as we were making a lot of music together and living communally."

You watch the video for "Inner Sea," which was directed by Michael Stasiak (who has played drums in Widowspeak and EZTV) and has a similar dreamlike quality to the song itself. "The song started with layering the acoustic guitar playing harmonizing melodies," says Bobbie. "I love to compose melodies over chords. It's like a puzzle for my mind. 'Inner Sea' is roughly about the tide of water within our own bodies. Just like the ocean, we have a deep sea within us." Watch below.

on the wind, bobbie lovesong loading...

ON THE WIND:

1. ORGANIC ORANGE

2. WATCHING FROM A WINDOW

3. DESERT AIR

4. EAT THE APPLE BEFORE IT FALLS

5. FLY ME TO THE MOON

6. INTO BLUE

7. SUN STAR & MOON

8. ROAD FOR A MOMENT

9. INNER SEA

10. TWO FACES IN THE CASTLE

11. INTERLUDE

12. DOSES

13. REINCARNATION OF A LOVEBIRD

14. WHY’D IT GOTTA TAKE SO LONG?

15. MISTY