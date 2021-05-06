Bobby Gillespie & Jehnny Beth share “Chasing Down” from upcoming collab LP for Third Man

Primal Scream's Bobby Gillespie and Savages' Jehnny Beth are releasing a collaborative album, Utopian Ashes, this summer via Third Man. Inspired by duet records by Nancy Sinatra & Lee Hazlewood, Bobbie Gentry & Glen Campbell, and Serge Gainsbourg & Brigitte Bardot, the album is a grand, orchestrated concept album about a married couple whose relationship is on the rocks. They've just shared new single "Chase It Down" that's got a soulful '70s feel to it, with sweeping string arrangements, wah-wah guitar and an anthemic chorus of "Free fall from the love / Who is gonna come and save us now?"

“In the same way you create characters for a novel, we’ve created characters here,” says Jehnny Beth. “But you put yourself in it, because you’re trying to understand the human situation. The singing has to be authentic. That’s all that matters.” Bobby adds, “I was thinking about two people living alone, together but apart, existing and suffering in a psychic malaise, who plough on because of responsibilities and commitments. It’s about the impermanence of everything — an existential fact that everyone has to face at some point in their lives.”

Check out the video, which was directed by Thomas James, below.

Utopian Ashes also features Jehnny Beth's partner, Johnny Hostile (bass), as well as Primal Scream's Andrew Innes (guitar), Martin Duffy (piano) and Darrin Mooney (drums). It's out July 2 via Third Man (preorder).

--

