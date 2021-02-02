Bobby Oroza delivers vintage-style soul on new song “I Got Love” (listen)

Finnish soul revivalist Bobby Oroza is following his 2019 debut LP This Love (and his 2020 single with El Michels Affair) with a new 45, "I Got Love" b/w "Loving Body," on February 12 via Big Crown Records (pre-order). You can hear the A-side now, which Bobby says is "about coming to terms with the current state of affairs that are in many ways not favorable to you." "It's the grateful realisation of one's own fortune in the midst of difficulties," he continues. "Having this foundation will get you through anything. Only love can conquer." As you might expect from a Big Crown artist, it sounds like a lost gem of 1970s soul, and Bobby does a lot of justice to that era. Listen below.