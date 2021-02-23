Bobby Shmurda released from prison

Bobby Shmurda, aka Ackquille Jean Pollard, has been released from prison, Pitchfork reports. The Brooklyn rapper was arrested in a 2014 drug trafficking sting, along with a dozen others from his GS9 crew, on charges including attempted murder, drug dealing, and weapon possession. After pleading not guilty to all charges, Shmurda was sentenced to seven years in prison in 2016 after accepting a plea deal from prosecutors. While he was disciplined and previously denied parole for possessing contraband, he was made eligible for parole again earlier this year for good behavior.

"At approximately 8:30 this morning, Ackquille Pollard was conditionally released from Clinton Correctional Facility," a statement from New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision reads. "Mr. Pollard will be under community supervision in Kings County until he completes his sentence on February 23, 2026."

"Thank you for remaining loyal and for riding this six year sentence out with me," Shmurda wrote in an Instagram Story before his release. "I love you all and look forward to seeing you soon."

Shmurda had a hit single with "Hot N***a," his 2014 debut, before his arrest.