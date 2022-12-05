Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros announce 2023 tour
Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros (featuring Don Was, Jay Lane and Jeff Chimenti) have announced 2023 tour dates that kick off February 2 in Charleston, SC and wrap up with two nights at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium on March 11 & 12. The band will be joined by The Wolfpack, a string and brass quintet, along with pedal steel player Barry Sless to augment their set of Grateful Dead and Bob Weir solo material. All dates are listed below.
The tour includes four shows at Port Chester, NY's The Capitol Theatre on February 7, 8, 10 and 11. Tickets for the whole tour go on sale Friday, December 9 at 10 AM local time, with presales beforehand. All dates are listed below.
BOBBY WEIR & WOLF BROS - 2023 TOUR DATES
February 2—North Charleston, SC—North Charleston Performing Arts Center
February 3—Jacksonville, FL—Florida Theatre
February 4—Ft. Lauderdale, FL—Broward Center
February 7—Port Chester, NY—The Capitol Theatre
February 8—Port Chester, NY—The Capitol Theatre
February 10—Port Chester, NY—The Capitol Theatre
February 11—Port Chester, NY—The Capitol Theatre
February 17—Atlanta, GA—Atlanta Symphony Hall
February 18—Atlanta, GA—Atlanta Symphony Hall
February 19—Atlanta, GA—Atlanta Symphony Hall
February 21—Memphis, TN—Orpheum Theatre
February 22—Asheville, NC—Thomas Wolfe Auditorium
February 24—Chattanooga, TN—Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Auditorium
February 25—Louisville, KY—The Louisville Palace
February 26—Detroit, MI—The Fillmore Detroit
February 28—Madison, WI—The Sylvee
March 1—St. Paul, MN—Palace Theatre
March 2—Ames, IA—Stephens Auditorium
March 4—Omaha, NE—Orpheum Theater
March 5—Kansas City, MO—The Midland Theatre
March 7—Austin, TX—Austin City Limits Live at the Moody Theater
March 8—Austin, TX—Austin City Limits Live at the Moody Theater
March 9—Dallas, TX—Majestic Theatre
March 11—Nashville, TN—Ryman Auditorium
March 12—Nashville, TN—Ryman Auditorium