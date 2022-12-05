Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros announce 2023 tour

Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros (featuring Don Was, Jay Lane and Jeff Chimenti) have announced 2023 tour dates that kick off February 2 in Charleston, SC and wrap up with two nights at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium on March 11 & 12. The band will be joined by The Wolfpack, a string and brass quintet, along with pedal steel player Barry Sless to augment their set of Grateful Dead and Bob Weir solo material. All dates are listed below.

The tour includes four shows at Port Chester, NY's The Capitol Theatre on February 7, 8, 10 and 11. Tickets for the whole tour go on sale Friday, December 9 at 10 AM local time, with presales beforehand. All dates are listed below.

BOBBY WEIR & WOLF BROS - 2023 TOUR DATES

February 2—North Charleston, SC—North Charleston Performing Arts Center

February 3—Jacksonville, FL—Florida Theatre

February 4—Ft. Lauderdale, FL—Broward Center

February 7—Port Chester, NY—The Capitol Theatre

February 8—Port Chester, NY—The Capitol Theatre

February 10—Port Chester, NY—The Capitol Theatre

February 11—Port Chester, NY—The Capitol Theatre

February 17—Atlanta, GA—Atlanta Symphony Hall

February 18—Atlanta, GA—Atlanta Symphony Hall

February 19—Atlanta, GA—Atlanta Symphony Hall

February 21—Memphis, TN—Orpheum Theatre

February 22—Asheville, NC—Thomas Wolfe Auditorium

February 24—Chattanooga, TN—Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Auditorium

February 25—Louisville, KY—The Louisville Palace

February 26—Detroit, MI—The Fillmore Detroit

February 28—Madison, WI—The Sylvee

March 1—St. Paul, MN—Palace Theatre

March 2—Ames, IA—Stephens Auditorium

March 4—Omaha, NE—Orpheum Theater

March 5—Kansas City, MO—The Midland Theatre

March 7—Austin, TX—Austin City Limits Live at the Moody Theater

March 8—Austin, TX—Austin City Limits Live at the Moody Theater

March 9—Dallas, TX—Majestic Theatre

March 11—Nashville, TN—Ryman Auditorium

March 12—Nashville, TN—Ryman Auditorium