Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros announce fall US tour

The Grateful Dead's Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros (featuring Don Was, Jay Lane and Jeff Chimenti) already had a run of Washington DC shows lined up in October at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, and now they've expanded their fall run, adding dates from late September to early November. The tour starts off with a pair of CT shows (Waterbur's Palace Theater on 9/30 and New Harven's Westville Music Bowl on 10/1), and also hits San Francisco (three nights at The Warfield on October 14-16 to celebrate Weir's 75th birthday), Reno, Eugene, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Phoenix, Denver, and more. See all dates below.

Tickets to all dates go on sale Friday, July 29, with presales starting Wednesday, July 27 at 10 AM.

September 30—Palace Theater—Waterbury, CT

October 1—Westville Music Bowl—New Haven, CT

October 5—Kennedy Center Concert Hall—Washington, DC

October 6—Kennedy Center Concert Hall—Washington, DC

October 8—Kennedy Center Concert Hall—Washington, DC

October 9—Kennedy Center Concert Hall—Washington, DC

October 14—The Warfield—San Francisco, CA

October 15—The Warfield—San Francisco, CA

October 16—The Warfield—San Francisco, CA

October 19—Grand Sierra Resort—Reno, NV

October 21—Hult Center for the Performing Arts—Eugene, OR

October 22—Hult Center for the Performing Arts—Eugene, OR

October 23—Paramount Theatre—Seattle, WA

October 25—Greek Theatre—Los Angeles, CA

October 26—Humphreys Concerts By The Bay—San Diego, CA

October 28—The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas—Las Vegas, NV

October 29—The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas—Las Vegas, NV

October 30—Celebrity Theatre—Phoenix, AZ

November 1—Delta Hall at The Eccles—Salt Lake City, UT

November 4—The Mission Ballroom—Denver, CO

November 5—The Mission Ballroom—Denver, CO