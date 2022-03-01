Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros celebrating ‘Ace’ 50th anniversary at Radio City Music Hall

The Grateful Dead's Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros are out on tour this spring and fall in the US, and they've now added two new NYC dates, on April 2 and 3 at Radio City Music Hall. They'll be celebrating the 50th anniversary of Weir's debut solo album, 1972's Ace, with a variety of to-be-announced special guests. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 4 at 10 AM ET, with various presales starting Wednesday, March 2 at 10 AM ET.

Though technically a Bob Weir solo album, Ace is a Grateful Dead album in everything but name, and you can read more about it in our ranking of the Dead's studio albums from worst to best.

See Bobby Weir's updated tour dates below, and get Dead vinyl and merch in the BV store.

BOBBY WEIR & WOLF BROS: 2022 TOUR

Mar 9, 2022 Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN

Mar 10, 2022 Orpheum Theatre Memphis, TN

Mar 14, 2022 Orpheum Theatre Wichita, KS

Mar 15, 2022 Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland Kansas City, MO

Mar 17, 2022 The Riverside Theater Milwaukee, WI

Mar 18, 2022 The Chicago Theatre Chicago, IL

Mar 19, 2022 Brown County Music Center Nashville, IN

Mar 21, 2022 Palace Theatre Columbus, OH

Mar 24, 2022 Thomas Wolfe Auditorium Asheville, NC

Mar 25, 2022 Tivoli Theatre Chattanooga, TN

Mar 26, 2022 Durham Performing Arts Center Durham, NC

Mar 29, 2022 Roxian Theatre McKees Rocks, PA

Mar 30, 2022 Landmark Theatre Syracuse, NY

Apr 2, 2022 Radio City Music Hall New York, NY

Apr 3, 2022 Radio City Music Hall New York, NY

Oct 5, 2022 The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts Washington, DC

Oct 6, 2022 The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts Washington, DC

Oct 8, 2022 The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts Washington, DC

Oct 9, 2022 The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts Washington, DC

